COVID: one new infection found in Grey-Bruce Thursday
The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported one new case of COVID-19 Thursday, in Huron Kinloss.
There are now 30 active and confirmed cases in the two counties, including 22 involving a variant of concern.
Four COVID-19 patients being followed by the health unit are hospitalized locally, and five who were transferred from other health units are receiving care in Grey-Bruce, according to the health unit’s situation report.
On Tuesday, Grey Bruce Health Services confirmed two COVID-19 patients from Manitoba were being treated at the hospital in Owen Sound.
The health unit’s contact management team is following 60 active high-risk contacts.
To date, the health unit has confirmed 1,342 infections in Grey-Bruce including in 97 health care workers. Of those, 1,305 cases are now considered resolved.
Meanwhile, the health unit has now administered 93,258 doses of COVID-19 vaccines including 7,396 in the past seven days.
Two east-side Owen Sound Tim Hortons locations previously closed due to COVID-19 reopened Thursday.
The two restaurants closed voluntarily on May 14 after three workers tested positive for COVID-19, and several other staff needed to self-isolate.
“This is a textbook example demonstrating that following public health direction can quickly avert any significant transmission,” Dr. Ian Arra, Grey-Bruce’s medical officer of health said in a news release. “Determining who is a close contact is one of the functions of public health but we need that assistance from the public to make informed decisions. We applaud the cooperation that was provided.”
In an emailed statement sent shortly after the restaurants closed, a spokesperson from Tim Hortons said the restaurants were following public health guidelines and were cleaned and sanitized during the closures.
The health unit said there was no risk to the general public resulting from the cluster of cases.
Public health units throughout Ontario reported 1,135 new COVID-19 infections Thursday and 19 more virus-related deaths.
The seven-day rolling average for new cases is now 1,441. A week prior, it was 2,131.
In another positive trend, the COVID-19 test positivity rate was the lowest it’s been since March in Ontario Thursday at 3.6 per cent. Over 37,000 tests were processed Wednesday.
There are 1,072 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in Ontario hospitals according to provincial data Thursday. The number of patients in intensive care dropped by 22 from Wednesday with 650 patients, and of those, 452 were breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.
As of Wednesday evening, more than 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Ontario.