COVID outbreak at Errinrung in Thornbury after staff member positive

Rob Gowan
Dec 20, 2020  •   •  3 minute read

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Errinrung Long-Term Care Home after a staff member there tested positive for the virus.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported the outbreak on Sunday, when six more cases of the virus were reported in residents of Grey-Bruce – Two in Arran-Elderslie and one each in Owen Sound, the Blue Mountains, Brockton and Huron-Kinloss.

In the case of the outbreak at Errinrung, the health unit is working with the individual who tested positive and the long-term care home to identify others, both at the home and outside of it, who may have been exposed and to determine their risk level, it said in a news release issued on Sunday.

A COVID-19 outbreak is automatically triggered at a long-term care home when a single case of COVID-19 is detected in a staff member or resident.

In a statement on the Errinrung website, it confirmed the single case in a staff member was detected by their regular nasal swab surveillance testing. The staff member was isolating and recovering at home.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

All staff are required to participate in surveillance testing as directed by the health unit, the statement said

“With community spread being a major concern, this regular testing will help us detect new positive staff or asymptomatic staff early and limit the risk of potential exposure to our residents,” the statement read, adding that enhanced infection and control measures remain in place.

It is the second time a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the home, operated by Southbridge Care Homes, after a staff member there tested positive for the virus in September.

As with all outbreaks, public health is the lead in case management and will let anyone know if they are a close contact of someone with the virus, after a thorough risk assessment by them, the release said.

The health unit will direct staff and residents in the home to test, while those outside the work environment considered at risk will be directed to testing at an assessment centre or another location, along with a recommended date, the release said.

Anyone identified as a contact of the case, both inside and outside of the home, will be contacted by a public health case manager. Those at risk of infection will be contacted within 24 hours of the investigation.

Anyone not contacted by the health unit is not considered at risk and need not take any additional steps, including asymptomatic testing, the release said.

It is the second outbreak in two days declared at a Grey-Bruce long-term care home after an outrbeak was declared at The Village Seniors Long-Term Care Home in Hanover on Saturday.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

More than one staff member has tested positive at the Hanover facility.

There is a third facility outbreak in Grey-Bruce, at Grey County’s Lee Manor long-term care home, where a single staff member had tested positive for the virus. That outbreak will be declared over in three days if there are no new cases.

With the new cases confirmed on Sunday, there have now been 436 confirmed cases in Grey-Bruce. Of those cases, 31 remain active, while there are five active probable cases, which are not lab confirmed but are individuals who are symptomatic and are high-risk contacts of active cases.

A total of 382 cases have recovered, while 23 have been referred to other health units.

There are 204 high-risk contacts associated with active cases in Grey-Bruce.

Four cases from Grey-Bruce were hospitalized with the virus on Sunday, while there have been no deaths attributed to COVID-19 among the Grey-Bruce cases.

There have been 40 cases reported in health-care workers working in Grey-Bruce, unchanged from Saturday, when three new cases in health-care workers were added to the total.

There have been no outbreaks declared in schools or daycares in Grey-Bruce.

Ontario reported 2,316 cases of the virus on Sunday, the sixth straight day the province has reported more than 2,000 cases.

There were 486 cases in Toronto, 468 in Peel, 326 in York Region, 151 in Windsor-Essex and 128 in Niagara Region.
There were 25 more deaths reported on Sunday, bringing the provincial total since the pandemic began to 4,150.