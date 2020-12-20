COVID outbreak at Errinrung in Thornbury after staff member positive

Article content

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Errinrung Long-Term Care Home after a staff member there tested positive for the virus.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported the outbreak on Sunday, when six more cases of the virus were reported in residents of Grey-Bruce – Two in Arran-Elderslie and one each in Owen Sound, the Blue Mountains, Brockton and Huron-Kinloss.

In the case of the outbreak at Errinrung, the health unit is working with the individual who tested positive and the long-term care home to identify others, both at the home and outside of it, who may have been exposed and to determine their risk level, it said in a news release issued on Sunday.

A COVID-19 outbreak is automatically triggered at a long-term care home when a single case of COVID-19 is detected in a staff member or resident.

In a statement on the Errinrung website, it confirmed the single case in a staff member was detected by their regular nasal swab surveillance testing. The staff member was isolating and recovering at home.