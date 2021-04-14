'Critical threshold' in Grey-Bruce with 70+ COVID cases in 36 hours







The Grey Bruce Health Unit is pleading with residents of Grey-Bruce to stay home after reporting 73 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday involving hundreds of high-risk close contacts. Dr. Ian Arra, Grey-Bruce's medical officer of health, said everyone in the region should act as if they have COVID-19 or are a close contact and stay home unless for an essential purpose. "If the public helps us right now there's a chance, I don't know if it's a good chance, but a chance we can build capacity to contain this and hopefully turn the ship around," Arra said. "If we don't do this, really it's over but for the shouting. The spread of the virus will be uncontrolled." Arra said the health unit needs at least a 48-hour buffer period to complete the contact tracing with such a large number of new cases reported in the past 36 hours. Health unit staff are being reassigned to help manage the contact tracing effort, and a planned vaccination clinic Saturday has been cancelled as a result. Vaccination clinics planned for next week may be cancelled or rescheduled as well.

"We need to take drastic measures," Arra said. "As soon as you abandon contact tracing it spirals out of control. There's no way to stop it." Arra said most of the cases are a direct result of people gathering and partying, including recent high-school bush parties. He said it's being worsened by people lying or omitting details when contacted by the health unit, and by people not isolating as ordered. The health unit is preparing to issue a class action order to further reinforce the need for confirmed cases to isolate and for close contacts to follow health unit direction. Previously, the health unit has written individual orders for people with confirmed cases who did not comply with the health unit's direction. Arra said days are wasted in that scenario and any chance at early intervention whittle away. Now, the order will cover all confirmed cases the first day they're identified. The fine is up to $5,000 per day if convicted. The health unit's situation report listed 25 new confirmed cases reported as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, but a note above the report said 48 additional cases have been added. Arra said those cases were confirmed in the following 12 hours, and more cases are expected to be reported Thursday. Of the 25 first reported, 11 were found in Owen Sound, three in The Blue Mountains, two in Grey Highlands, two in Hanover, two in Meaford, and single cases in Arran-Elderslie, Brockton, Huron-Kinloss, South Bruce Peninsula and West Grey.

According to the report, there are now 111 active cases in the region including 25 involving variants of concern, though it seems the report of active cases may not include the 48 additional cases. One case being followed by the health unit is in hospital locally, and three are hospitalized outside Grey-Bruce. The health unit added another death to the local total Thursday as well and explained the person acquired COVID-19 in Grey-Bruce but passed away outside of the region. Five people in total have died with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and are listed on the health unit's report. Notre Dame and Queen of Hearts nursery school in Owen Sound are the only facilities under a declared COVID-19 outbreak. The outbreak at Notre Dame was declared Monday. Three students have tested positive. The health unit said it has administered 8,352 COVID-19 vaccines in the past seven days for a total of 41,076 vaccines now administered in total. The health unit has received 6,380 doses for the Week of April 12. … Public health units throughout Ontario reported 4,156 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as more patients were admitted into intensive care units. Another 28 deaths were added to the provincial total. According to the province's report, 642 COVID-19 patients are in the ICU, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 442 have been put on a ventilator. The seven-day average of new daily cases in Ontario was 4,002 Wednesday, another pandemic high.

In the latest 24-hour reporting period, labs processed 54,211 tests producing a positivity rate of 8.6 per cent. Meanwhile, 112,000 COVID-19 vaccines were administered Tuesday according to provincial figures. … Health Canada said Wednesday a new and extremely rare blood clotting syndrome may be linked to Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine but the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks. That decision came a day after Canada reported its first case of a blood clot in a patient who received the AstraZeneca vaccine in Quebec. Health Canada says there is no evidence showing certain people are more at risk than others and the vaccine will remain authorized for all adults in Canada. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is reviewing this information and will decide if it needs to change its recommendation that the vaccine not be used on anyone under the age of 55.

