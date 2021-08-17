This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Ontario is making COVID-19 vaccination policies mandatory in high-risk settings including at hospitals, licensed retirement homes, women’s shelters and post-secondary institutions.

Article content Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore issued the directive Tuesday. All employees, staff, contractors, students and volunteers within the targeted high-risk settings will need to provide either proof of their full vaccination against COVID-19, a medical reason for not being vaccinated, or complete a COVID-19 vaccination educational session. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID: Province mandates vaccination policies at high-risk settings Back to video Those who do not provide proof of vaccination will be required to undertake regular rapid antigen tests. The targeted high-risk settings will be required to track and report on the implementation of their policies to the provincial government. The mandated policy is similar to the vaccination policy requirements currently in place for long-term care homes. “While Ontario remains a leading jurisdiction for first and second doses administered and we have the infrastructure in place to manage outbreaks, the Delta variant is highly transmissible and the experience of other jurisdictions shows we must remain vigilant as we head into the fall,” said Christine Elliott, deputy premier and minister of health, in a news release. The directive extends to paramedics, home and community care service providers, congregate group homes and day programs for adults with developmental disabilities, children’s treatment centres and other services for children with special needs, and licensed children’s residential settings. Meanwhile, Ontario also announced it’s pausing the province’s exit from the Roadmap to Reopen and providing third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to vulnerable populations. The government also announced Tuesday it is expanding eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine to children born in 2009 or earlier.

Article content People who are considered higher-risk and vulnerable include transplant recipients, some cancer patients and those receiving cancer treatments, and those living in high-risk congregate settings. A government news release said the Ministry of Education intends to introduce a vaccination disclosure policy for all publicly-funded school board employees, and staff in private schools as well as for all staff in licensed child care settings for the 2021-22 school year, with rapid antigen testing requirements for staff who are not immunized against COVID-19. “With the support of Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, our government is taking action to make schools as safe as possible,” said Minister of Education Stephen Lecce in a news release. “Our plan will protect our schools, ensure rapid speed with contact tracing, all with the intention of keeping them open for the benefit of Ontario students.” To date, more than 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Ontario. More than 81 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and over have received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and more than 73 per cent have received both doses. People may prove they are fully vaccinated against the virus by showing the physical or emailed receipt that was provided to them at the time of vaccination. Vaccination receipts can also be downloaded or printed through the online provincial portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Booking Line at 1-833-943-3900.

Article content … The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported five new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Four of the newest cases were found in Owen Sound and one in Arran-Elderslie. As of just before midnight Sunday, there were 38 active and confirmed cases in the region and 89 high-risk contacts being followed by the health unit. Five Grey-Bruce residents with COVID-19 are being treated at a local hospital while one other has been transferred to hospitals outside of the region for treatment. The health unit’s situation report confirms that twenty Grey-Bruce residents have died with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Deaths that are awaiting confirmation concerning COVID-19 are not included in the local data. To date, 2,209 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Grey-Bruce including 116 in health care workers. Of those, 2,147 are now considered resolved. The health unit has administered 221,049 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccines including 2,756 in the past week. Vaccine clinics in operation Wednesday include a pop-up clinic at the P&H Centre in Hanover (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.) a popup clinic at Kaufman’s Independent Grocer in Walkerton (4 p.m. to 7 p.m.), and a pop-up clinic at the Blue Mountain Village conference centre (9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.). … Public health units throughout Ontario reported 348 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and 10 virus-related deaths. The Ministry of Health clarified six of the newly reported deaths happened months ago and were included in Tuesday’s report as part of a data clean-up. Of the 348 new cases reported Tuesday, 208 were reported in people with no vaccination protection while 79 people had received two vaccine doses and 49 had partial protection with one dose of the vaccine. The newest cases included 85 in Toronto, 45 in Peel Region, 41 in Windsor-Essex, 34 in Hamilton, 32 in York Region and 21 in Halton Region. COVID-19 cases in hospitals continue to slowly increase. There were 127 patients with COVID-19 being treated in intensive care units Tuesday, according to ministry data. Of those, only three were fully vaccinated, although the data set is incomplete.

