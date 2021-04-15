





Article content Given the latest surge of COVID-19 cases in Grey-Bruce, vaccinations are being redeployed and that will mean next week’s large-scale COVID-19 vaccine clinics are cancelled, the local public health unit announced Thursday. Those vaccines will be given to more vulnerable residents in First Nations, shelters and congregate settings over the coming four days, Dr. Ian Arra, the medical officer of health in Grey-Bruce, said in an interview. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID roundup: Clinics cancelled, surge in cases, more outbreaks Back to video This redeployment gives vaccine to people where the risk of transmission would be higher with the current surge, which threatens to “spiral out of control” the health unit said. “Dedicated mobile teams, made up of health unit staff, EMS and volunteers will attend 31 settings, up from 11 previously scheduled, to administer vaccine,” a Grey Bruce Health Unit news release said. Arra also confirmed Saturday’s clinic, which was intended to help complete vaccinating the school staff sector, is cancelled.

Article content Given the COVID surge, the more than 1,000 doses from that clinic could be better deployed to more vulnerable groups, given schools will close for spring break and staff won’t face additional exposure, he said. A surge in COVID cases, and potentially hundreds of new high-risk contacts has pushed health unit staff to the limit to keep up. Wednesday Arra noted Grey-Bruce reached a “critical threshold” with 25 new cases Tuesday and another 48 cases Wednesday and staff can’t keep on top of it. Arra has called on Grey-Bruce to stay home unless for essential reasons, such as food or medical appointments. This is in hopes of halting the spread long enough for staff to catch up on contact tracing and case management. Arra said all staff trained in contact tracing not already doing so will be redeployed to that task and an updated case-management process used by health units with big contact-tracing caseloads will be implemented. Thursday some businesses responded to Arra’s strict stay-home call by ending curb-side pickup, asking staff to work from home if possible, while some Grey-Bruce hospitals restricted visitors and municipalities suspended some services. Health unit phone lines remain open for core programs but not for the Grey Bruce Health Unit Helpline, which is shut down because its staff are redeployed. Use the health unit’s COVID-19 information posted on its website instead. “We strongly ask the public to refrain for calling the health unit, for the next 48 to 72 hours, unless matters are of an urgent nature. If you have a health-care emergency, call 911.”

Article content For a full list of essential activities permitted under the stay-at-home order, see https://files.ontario.ca/solgen_oreg265-21_2021-04-07.pdf. * * *

The health unit recorded 42 new cases of the pandemic virus in Grey-Bruce in the 24 hours ended midnight Wednesday in Grey-Bruce. There were 11 in Blue Mountains, nine in Owen Sound, five in West Grey, four in Meaford, three in Hanover, and one each in Arran-Elderslie, Chatsworth, Grey Highlands, Huron-Kinloss, Kincardine, Saugeen Shores, South Bruce and Southgate. Two more are to be determined through case and contact management, the health unit’s daily situation report said. Active, high-risk contacts now number 512. There have been 1,029 cumulative positive cases of the virus in Grey-Bruce and 101 COVID variants. There are 145 active cases, 21 of which are variants in Grey-Bruce. Two more cases were added to the totals, transferred to Grey-Bruce from other health units: one each to Saugeen Shores and Hanover, while another case was transferred to another health unit. There have been five deaths, including one related to a Grey-Bruce resident who acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey-Bruce. Another acquired the infection here but died outside Grey-Bruce. The situation report said 6,815 COVID vaccines were given in the past seven days, bringing the total doses administered to 43,458 in Grey-Bruce. *** The Grey Bruce Health Unit has declared a suspected COVID-19 outbreak associated with Hanover Heights Community School in Hanover, after finding two positive cases.

Article content There is “interim evidence” of transmission from person to person, a news release said Thursday. One bus route is involved. All who may have been exposed have been identified by public health investigators, and those associated with the cases were instructed not to go to school. A school website message dated April 13 said that parents and staff were informed on April 11 of a probable case at the school, which the health unit then confirmed is a positive case of the virus. One class is isolating as a precaution, it says. The school website notes remote learning for all elementary and secondary school students in the Bluewater District School Board begins April 19. Notre Dame and Queen of Hearts nursery school in Owen Sound also have declared COVID-19 outbreaks. The outbreak at Notre Dame was declared Monday. Three students have tested positive. The health unit asks people not to get tested unless told to by health unit staff, or if you show COVID symptoms. *** Ontario reported Thursday its highest single-day new COVID-19 infection count — 4,736 — with a third-wave high 29 more deaths and 1,932 hospitalizations, including 659 COVID patients in intensive care. COVID variants account for about 65 per cent of new cases, likely more due to delays in testing and lab work. Provincial information shows since Jan. 15, 2020, Ontario has recorded 7,693 deaths among 403,571 cumulative cases of the virus. Ontarians aged 20 to 29 years have the most active cases, 8,130, and 14 deaths, followed by those under 20 years, 6,792 active cases and two deaths. Those aged 30 to 39 years account for the third most active cases, 6,176, and 25 deaths.

Article content As of Thursday, Canada has recorded 1,087,152 cases of COVID-19, including 80,201 active cases. So far 23,445 people have died with COVID, a statement from Dr. Theresa Tam, the chief public health officer of Canada, said Thursday. She noted nationally infections rates are highest in the 20-39 years group, while there is an increased number of adults under 60 years being treated for COVID-19 in hospital. She accentuated the positives, including the multiple authorized vaccines and increasing coverage with benefits being seen in high-risk populations. As there’s more supply in the coming weeks and months, more Canadians will be protected. But the rise in prevalence of more contagious COVID variants of concern requires continued strong public health measures and individual precautions, she said.

