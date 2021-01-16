Article content

Seniors, staff and essential caregivers in care homes who’ve received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine will still get their second shot within 21 to 27 days despite an anticipated shortage of the drug, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health said in a statement Saturday.

But the timing of the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine for others is being stretched out to “after 21 days and before 42 days,” the statement from Dr. David Williams said.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID roundup for Saturday: vaccine delays, stats, outbreak ends Back to video

A manufacturing delay could cut supplies by “at least half for Canada in the coming weeks.” So second doses may be given up to 42 days after the first now, Williams announced. There’s no change to the 28-day schedule for people getting the Moderna shot.

The extension of the permitted time between doses to 42 days is an updated recommendation of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

“If you have received your first dose of the vaccine you will be contacted by your vaccination site if there are any changes made to the scheduling of your second dose,” the statement said.