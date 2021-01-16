COVID roundup for Saturday: vaccine delays, stats, outbreak ends

Scott Dunn
Jan 16, 2021  •  6 hours ago  •  3 minute read
A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen at The Michener Institute, in Toronto, Canada January 4, 2021. Photo by CARLOS OSORIO /REUTERS

Seniors, staff and essential caregivers in care homes who’ve received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine will still get their second shot within 21 to 27 days despite an anticipated shortage of the drug, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health said in a statement Saturday.

But the timing of the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine for others is being stretched out to “after 21 days and before 42 days,” the statement from Dr. David Williams said.

A manufacturing delay could cut supplies by “at least half for Canada in the coming weeks.” So second doses may be given up to 42 days after the first now, Williams announced. There’s no change to the 28-day schedule for people getting the Moderna shot.

The extension of the permitted time between doses to 42 days is an updated recommendation of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

“If you have received your first dose of the vaccine you will be contacted by your vaccination site if there are any changes made to the scheduling of your second dose,” the statement said.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Dr. Ian Arra, the medical officer of health in Grey-Bruce, said Saturday his educated guess would be that the next allotment of 800 Pfizer vaccines for Grey-Bruce, to come the week of Jan. 25, are secure but it’s possible the shipment after that could be affected.

Provincial plans prioritize long-term care and high-risk retirement homes and they still aim to have those first dose administered “no later than mid-February,” the statement said.

People at two local long-term care homes got vaccinated from Grey-Bruce’s first 200-dose allotment of Pfizer’s vaccine Friday. Residents, staff and essential caregivers at Golden Dawn nursing home in Lion’s Head and Maple View in Owen Sound got their first shots.

“We are on our way to vaccinating all long-term care homes and all high-risk retirement homes,” Williams’ statement said. They’ll work to ensure they “continue providing our most vulnerable with vaccines.”

But due to production delays of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine during expansion its European manufacturing facility, the federal government alerted Ontario Friday that the supply of vaccine “will be impacted for a few weeks.”

* * *

Six new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Grey Bruce Health Unit Saturday.

There were two in South Bruce and one each in Brockton, Owen Sound, Huron-Kinloss and Blue Mountains. Now there are 644 confirmed cases of the pandemic virus in Grey-Bruce. Two people are in hospital.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Two previously reported cases are now confirmed false positive and were removed from the cumulative total.

There are still 46 active cases and one active probable case which is not lab-confirmed. But that person is symptomatic and a high-risk contact of an active case, the health unit’s daily situation report said.

No deaths attributable to COVID-19 have been reported in Grey-Bruce since the start of the pandemic last March. There are no declared outbreaks in seniors’ residences and long-term care homes, schools or childcare centres.

There have been 41 cases of health care workers infected with this virus in Grey-Bruce.

* * *

Grey Bruce Health Unit declared an outbreak within one department the Blue Mountains municipal office over on Jan. 14. There was evidence of transmission to two people there but no risk to the public, a news release said. The outbreak was declared on Jan. 1.

* * *

Ontario reported Saturday it had 51 more deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 5,340. There were 3,056 new cases, bringing that total to 234,364. Hospitalizations fell by 15 to 1,632.

Intensive-care patient numbers grew by 10 to 397 and one more patient was put on a ventilator, for a total of 281. Resolved cases increased by 3,212, to 200,406.