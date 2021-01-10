COVID ROUNDUP: Grey-Bruce to receive first vaccines in coming week

Rob Gowan
Jan 10, 2021  •   •  5 minute read
A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen at The Michener Institute, in Toronto, Canada January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio ORG XMIT: GGG-TOR110
A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen at The Michener Institute, in Toronto, Canada January 4, 2021. Photo by CARLOS OSORIO /REUTERS

Grey-Bruce is expected to get its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine in the coming week.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit announced on Sunday that the Ministry of Health had approved the release of two initial shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to the Grey-Bruce region.

The first shipment is to arrive the week of Jan. 11 and the second shipment the week of Jan. 25. In total the two shipments will contain approximately 1,000 doses, it said in a news release from the health unit.

“This exciting development will be welcome news to staff, residents and families of long-term care facilities and other essential workers,” it said in the release. “The vaccine plan for Grey and Bruce will continue to follow the provincial framework, and will ensure those most at risk are first in line to receive the vaccine.”

But due to the small shipment, not all residents and staff will be able to receive the vaccine immediately, but as more shipments arrive the priority population will be the first in line, the release said.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Dates, times and locations will be coordinated with relevant long-term care facilities as the health unit moves through the first phase of vaccinations.

“Public Health remains the lead in COVID-19 response in Grey-Bruce, as we have been since the genesis of this pandemic. With no deaths related to COVID-19 in Grey-Bruce, we know that our collaborative efforts with our local partners have been successful in containing the greatest harms of the virus,” Grey-Bruce Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Arra said in the release.

“The vaccine is key to ending the pandemic, and allowing all of us to get back to our normal lives. Until then, it is critical we continue to practice as we have been; this is not the time to let our guard down.”

* * *

For the second straight day, the Grey Bruce Health Unit is reporting six new cases of COVID-19.

Sunday’s cases included one each in Arran-Elderslie, Georgian Bluffs, Kincardine, Meaford, Owen Sound and West Grey.

Six cases were also reported on Saturday, including two in West Grey and one each in Brockton, Owen Sound, South Bruce and Southgate.

There have now been 594 confirmed cases of the virus in Grey-Bruce, including 54 that remain active. There is also one active probable case, which is not lab confirmed, but is someone who is symptomatic and is a high-risk contact of an active case.

There were a total of 153 high-risk contacts associated with active cases on Sunday.

A total of 506 cases have recovered and 34 have been referred to other health units.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Two people are hospitalized due to the virus in Grey-Bruce, while there have been no deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in the two counties.

A total of 41 cases have been reported in health-care workers working in Grey-Bruce.

The lone long-term care home or retirement home with an outbreak remains Sepoy Manor in Lucknow, where a staff member tested positive for the virus.

There are no outbreaks in schools or daycares in Grey-Bruce.

Ontario reported a daily record 3,945 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. It surpassed the previous one-day record of 3,799 cases on Friday. A total of 4,249 new cases were actually added on Friday, but 450 were from previous days due to a data backlog.

Premier Doug Ford tweeted on Sunday that the province was going to “see some real turbulent waters” over the next few months.

“Our healthcare system is on the brink of being overwhelmed and we must take every precaution to keep our most vulnerable safe,” Ford tweeted. “Other people’s lives are in your hands.”

In a short video accompanying the tweet, Ford said mass vaccinations won’t happen in Ontario until April, May and June.

Sunday’s cases included 1,160 in Toronto, 641 in Peel Region, 357 in York Region, 223 in Windsor-Essex, 220 in Waterloo, 190 in Durham Region and 173 in Middlesex-London.

The daily case count has now been above 3,000 for six days and the seven-day average now sits at 3,545.

A total of 61 more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, raising the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,983. Twenty-one of the deaths reported on Sunday were residents of long-term care homes.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

On Sunday there were 1,483 people in hospital because of COVID-19, including 388 in intensive care and 266 breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

* * *

Both Grey and Bruce counties will continue to offer free emergency child-care program for school-aged children of first responders, health-care professionals and other eligible workers.

The program has been extended with the announcement by the Ontario government on Thursday that elementary students, including those in Grey-Bruce, would not be returning to school on Monday, as originally planned. Students are now to remain in virtual learning until Jan. 25, which is the same as the plan for secondary school students.

To support families during the shutdown, child care centres and home-based child care services are remaining open, it said in a news release from Bruce County. A spokesperson confirmed Saturday that Grey County would also continue to work with operators under the same Ministry of Education parameters.

The Ministry of Education has also announced that it will be extending the free child-care program for eligible parents until Jan. 22.

On Saturday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced that the list of eligible parents for the program was being expanded. It now includes Canada Post employees, court services staff, power workers and those providing services for the homeless. Education staff who are required to attend school in-person to teach students who cannot learn remotely, those working in victims services, providing frontline services with children’s aid societies and intervenor services for the deaf and deafblind, are also on the list.

An updated list of eligible workers is available on the province’s website.

Eligible parents can submit their requests for emergency child care for school-age children by e-mailing childcare@brucecounty.on.ca no later than Jan. 13. Submitting a request does not guarantee emergency child-care as it will be determined by the availability of approved locations.