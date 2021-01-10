COVID ROUNDUP: Grey-Bruce to receive first vaccines in coming week

Article content

Grey-Bruce is expected to get its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine in the coming week.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit announced on Sunday that the Ministry of Health had approved the release of two initial shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to the Grey-Bruce region.

The first shipment is to arrive the week of Jan. 11 and the second shipment the week of Jan. 25. In total the two shipments will contain approximately 1,000 doses, it said in a news release from the health unit.

“This exciting development will be welcome news to staff, residents and families of long-term care facilities and other essential workers,” it said in the release. “The vaccine plan for Grey and Bruce will continue to follow the provincial framework, and will ensure those most at risk are first in line to receive the vaccine.”

But due to the small shipment, not all residents and staff will be able to receive the vaccine immediately, but as more shipments arrive the priority population will be the first in line, the release said.