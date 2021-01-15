COVID roundup: police stops, assessment centre, stats and live event

Scott Dunn
Jan 15, 2021  •  2 hours ago  •  3 minute read
A UHN (University Health Network) health-care technician preparse syringes of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 on January 7, 2021. Photo by Jack Boland /Toronto Sun

After government officials said in news reports that police don’t have authority to randomly stop people to check if they’re following pandemic stay-home orders, the Ontario Provincial Police issued a statement Friday.

OPP officers will focus on non-compliance in businesses and restaurants, complaints from the public and outdoor gatherings of more than five people to enforce the new provincial stay-home order, according to an OPP release.

Fines are $750 for failing to comply with an order and $1,000 for preventing others, including individuals, employees or other workers from following an order. Maximum fines for individuals are up to $100,000 and up to $10 million for corporations and could result in jail, the release said.

Unless people make a complaint or there are other grounds, “officers will not arbitrarily stop an individual or a vehicle or enter a dwelling for the singular purpose of checking compliance with the order. Individuals are not expected to provide proof of essential work.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

“Officers can ask an individual to identify themselves if they have reasonable grounds to believe the individual is violating an act,” the release said.

Police also ask people not to call 911 for information about the province’s emergency orders. Instead, visit covid-19.ontario.ca/zones-and-restrictions.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said people should “use their best judgment” whether a trip out of the house is essential. “If you’re not sure if a trip is absolutely essential, it probably isn’t.”

Stated acceptable reasons to be out of your home include for work, school, to shop for food and for exercise. Ontario is also allowing curbside pickup of items, including from stores deemed non-essential, which added confusion to what’s essential.

* * *

Grey Bruce Health Services will soon relocate the Owen Sound COVID-19 Assessment Centre from outside the hospital to a new, larger space at the Sun Life building north of the hospital.

The new assessment centre, to be located at 1100 16th Ave. E., will open Jan. 21 and continue to operate Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., the hospital corporation announced Thursday.

The new space is said to be bigger, brighter and more spacious than the assessment centre currently in use — a trailer in the hospital’s parking lot by the emergency department.

Grey Bruce Health Services president and CEO Gary Sims said the old assessment centre served its purpose as a temporary facility quickly constructed near the start of the pandemic in March.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

“We’re looking forward to transitioning into a much larger location – one that has been designed, from the ground up, to accommodate increased patient volumes if required, throughout the winter and beyond,” Sims said in a release.

The first assessment centre accommodated 19,400 visits with nearly 19,000 COVID-19 tests completed.

“In the early spring it was a rush to get something in place . . . not really knowing how long it would be there,” Sims said by phone Friday morning.

The Ministry of Health later informed GBHS they should expect to be testing for COVID-19 for over a year, if not more.

“We certainly learned a lot in the first six to nine months. So, we built that into the new assessment centre. That assessment centre will stay in place — it’s my expectation — into the fall and hopefully we don’t need it past that,” Sims said.

* * *

On Friday, the first day vaccines were distributed in Grey-Bruce, the Grey Bruce Health unit reported nine new COVID-19 cases.

There were two cases in Brockton and one each in South Bruce, Southgate, West Grey, Owen Sound, Hanover, Saugeen Shores and Grey Highlands. In all, 640 Grey-Bruce people have contracted the virus. Three are hospitalized with it.

Grey-Bruce has 52 known active cases and one active, unconfirmed but probable case involving someone who is symptomatic and a high-risk contact of an active case.

So far 548 people have recovered and 40 were referred to other health units. No deaths are attributed to COVID-19 in Grey-Bruce. The cumulative total of health-care workers who caught it is 41.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Vaccines were distributed to residents, staff and essential caregivers at Maple View Long Term Care home in Owen Sound and at Golden Dawn Senior Citizen Home in Lion’s Head from an initial allotment of 200 doses.

* * *

Dr. Ian Arra, Grey-Bruce’s medical officer of health, will update the community and answer questions if submitted in advance upon registration to watch a live, online discussion Wednesday, Jan. 20 from 7 to 8 p.m.

Register at www.brucepower.com/eventsor watch a recording of the event found there afterwards.

Bruce Power president and CEO Mike Rencheck and James Scongack, executive vice president of corporate affairs and operational services, will join Arra for this Bruce Power event.