After government officials said in news reports that police don’t have authority to randomly stop people to check if they’re following pandemic stay-home orders, the Ontario Provincial Police issued a statement Friday.

OPP officers will focus on non-compliance in businesses and restaurants, complaints from the public and outdoor gatherings of more than five people to enforce the new provincial stay-home order, according to an OPP release.

COVID roundup: police stops, assessment centre, stats and live event

Fines are $750 for failing to comply with an order and $1,000 for preventing others, including individuals, employees or other workers from following an order. Maximum fines for individuals are up to $100,000 and up to $10 million for corporations and could result in jail, the release said.

Unless people make a complaint or there are other grounds, “officers will not arbitrarily stop an individual or a vehicle or enter a dwelling for the singular purpose of checking compliance with the order. Individuals are not expected to provide proof of essential work.