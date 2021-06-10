





Article content The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported seven new COVID-19 infections Wednesday. Three of the newest cases were found in South Bruce while two were in Brockton and one each were in South Bruce Peninsula and West Grey. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID: seven new infections reported Thursday in Grey-Bruce Back to video The health unit is now following 28 active confirmed cases in the two counties including five identified as a variant of concern. The health unit is also following 58 high-risk close contacts associated with the known active cases. None of the active COVID-19 cases are hospitalized, but two confirmed cases from Grey-Bruce are hospitalized outside of the region, according to the health unit’s report. Four patients transferred from other health units are currently hospitalized in Grey-Bruce. To date, 1,374 COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in the two counties including 97 in health care workers. Of those, 1,339 are considered resolved. There are no reported outbreaks in any hospitals, long-term care and retirement homes, schools or childcare centres in Grey-Bruce. An outbreak at the Forum rooming house in Hanover continues. There are now 16 confirmed cases involved in that outbreak.

Article content The Grey Bruce Health Unit’s report shows 114,960 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered in the region including 12,003 in the past seven days. … The Grey Bruce Health Unit said it has a responsibility to identify the risks associated with COVID-19 ahead of a planned vigil set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Owen Sound city hall. The vigil is to be held in memory of four Muslim Canadian family members who were hit by the driver of a truck and killed while walking in London, Ont., Sunday. “We remind people that gatherings increase the risk of transmission of disease,” the health unit said in a media release. The health unit said xenophobia is also a public health issue that “profoundly impacts the health and wellbeing of individuals, families and communities”. “We recognize that, at this time, people may need and want to gather to express themselves with respect to supporting efforts to end xenophobia,” the health unit said in its media release distributed Thursday afternoon. The health unit reminded those who choose to participate in any local vigils to remain mindful of COVID-19 and take measures to reduce the risk of virus transmission. The health unit also advised people vulnerable to serious complications associated with COVID-19 should seek alternative methods of participation, such as through social media or virtual means. “As we approach Canada Day it is important to reflect on the fact that the strength of our country lies in its diversity,“ said Grey Bruce Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Arra in the release. “From sea to sea to sea, Canadians of all backgrounds and varied origins have come together to create a society that is welcoming to all. While we acknowledge the missteps along the way, we learn from each, and use that knowledge to build a more inclusive and compassionate community. I encourage everyone to respect others with kindness and caring.”

Article content … Owen Sound will reopen some city services and facilities to the public Friday in line with the province entering Step One of its Roadmap to Reopen plan. City hall will reopen to the public with a maximum capacity of six people at one time. Council, committee, and DIA board meetings will be held in-person with public attendance restrictions still in place. All meetings can be viewed online. The Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre and Bayshore Community Centre remain closed in Step One. The west floor pad of the Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre continues to be used a mass vaccination hub. Sports fields, such as soccer pitches and baseball diamonds, will welcome user groups for training up to a maximum of 10 participants. In accordance with provincial regulations, no games or scrimmages are permitted. Outdoor funeral services at Greenwood Cemetery are permitted with a maximum of 50 people provided guests maintain a physical distance of two metres. Greenwood Cemetery Office will reopen on June 14. The Harrison Park campground will officially open on Friday for the 2021 season. Reservations for a limited amount of campsites for the 2021 camping season remain, the city said. The public works facility at 1900 20th Street East will be open to the public with a maximum visitor capacity of two people. The household hazardous waste event scheduled for June 19 has been cancelled. Transit Services are unaffected by the announcement. The midtown transit route will continue to have an additional bus in service to accommodate riders. The 10-passenger limit remains. Riders must wear a face covering (mask) while riding. … Public health units throughout Ontario reported 590 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and 11 more virus-related deaths. A test-positivity rate of two per cent was recorded after labs processed more than 31,000 tests. The seven-day rolling average of new daily cases was 617. The Ministry of Health said 516 people were hospitalized with the virus Thursday — 450 in intensive care and 291 on a ventilator. There were 182,350 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered yesterday, the most second-most on a single day. The province is now averaging more than 160,000 shots per day.

