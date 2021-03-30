COVID: single new case reported, cases associated with schools in Kincardine and Ripley confirmed

Article content

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported a single new case of COVID-19 Tuesday, in Kincardine.

As of 11:59 Monday night, there were 58 active cases in the Grey-Bruce region including 12 active cases involving the more transmissible variants of concern.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID: single new case reported, cases associated with schools in Kincardine and Ripley confirmed Back to video

The health unit highlighted 437 high-risk contacts are now being followed by the contact and trace management team.

“It takes a tremendous amount of effort to manage this number of high-risk contacts,” the situation report read.

Four people with COVID-19 are hospitalized locally. Two Grey-Bruce residents are hospitalized outside of the region.

Four people have died from the pandemic virus locally.

To date, 815 Grey-Bruce residents have contracted COVID-19 including 83 health care workers. Of those, 753 cases are now considered resolved.

An outbreak at the Owen Sound hospital declared on March 20 remains the only confirmed COVID-19 outbreak in the region.