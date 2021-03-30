COVID: single new case reported, cases associated with schools in Kincardine and Ripley confirmed
The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported a single new case of COVID-19 Tuesday, in Kincardine.
As of 11:59 Monday night, there were 58 active cases in the Grey-Bruce region including 12 active cases involving the more transmissible variants of concern.
COVID: single new case reported, cases associated with schools in Kincardine and Ripley confirmed
The health unit highlighted 437 high-risk contacts are now being followed by the contact and trace management team.
“It takes a tremendous amount of effort to manage this number of high-risk contacts,” the situation report read.
Four people with COVID-19 are hospitalized locally. Two Grey-Bruce residents are hospitalized outside of the region.
Four people have died from the pandemic virus locally.
To date, 815 Grey-Bruce residents have contracted COVID-19 including 83 health care workers. Of those, 753 cases are now considered resolved.
An outbreak at the Owen Sound hospital declared on March 20 remains the only confirmed COVID-19 outbreak in the region.
The Grey Bruce Health Unit has administered 26,519 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to date.
…
The Grey Bruce Health Unit has confirmed cases of COVID-19 associated with Ripley-Huron Community School in Ripley and St. Anthony’s School in Kincardine.
A probable COVID-19 case has been identified in a person associated with St. Anthony’s as well.
The health unit’s assessment to date indicates transmission happened outside of both school environments, and therefore outbreaks have not been declared.
The health unit contacted the individuals involved as well as those identified as having been potentially exposed to the virus. The health unit said any cohorts and bus contacts that have been identified as contacts to the cases have been or are in the process of being excluded from school.
Those not contacted by the health unit need not take any additional steps including asymptomatic testing, the health unit said in a news release.
…
Public health units throughout Ontario reported 2,336 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as well as 14 deaths caused by the pandemic virus.
Hospital admissions in the province increased by more than 200 patients in the previous 24-hour reporting period according to the provincial data. There were 1,090 COVID-19 patients receiving care in Ontario hospitals Tuesday with 387 in intensive care.
The test positivity rate climbed to 6.2 per cent out of 36,071 tests conducted.
There were 70,645 vaccine doses administered across the province in the past 24 hours according to the latest update Tuesday morning.
Ontario has now administered 2,102,380 total doses, with 313,889 Ontarians now fully immunized with both doses.
…
Pfizer-BioNTech confirmed it will now deliver five million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to Canada in June according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who spoke to media Tuesday. The previous deadline for delivery was later in the summer.
Canada will now receive 9.6 million Pfizer doses in June instead of the 5.6 million initially scheduled, Trudeau said, in addition to the Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines already set for delivery.
Procurement Minister Anita Anand said the accelerated schedule means Canada will receive about 44 million vaccine doses in total by the end of June – enough for every Canadian to receive at least one shot.
The vaccine news comes as variants continue to spread rapidly throughout the country.
There has been a 64 per cent increase in new cases involving confirmed variants in the past week. The B.1.1.7 variant accounts for more than 90 per cent of all confirmed variant cases.