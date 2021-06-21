COVID: six new cases reported in Grey-Bruce Monday
Article content
The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported six new cases of COVID-19 Monday.
According to the health unit’s situation report, the newest cases reported as of just before midnight Sunday were located in Owen Sound (2), Brockton, Hanover, Arran Elderslie and The Blue Mountains.
COVID: six new cases reported in Grey-Bruce Monday Back to video
There are now 42 active cases confirmed in the region.
The health unit’s contact management team is following 115 high-risk close contacts.
After 11 new cases were reported on Sunday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Arra said the spike was attributed to transient people who stay in rooming houses and shelters.
But as of Sunday, just two of the 11 new cases were high-risk contacts in the COVID-19 outbreak in a Hanover rooming house from early this month, Arra said in an interview. The others hadn’t been linked to that outbreak.
“It is interesting that most of them, the 11, are related to the transient community; people who use rooming homes or shelters. But at this point there isn’t a clear link to the rooming home outbreak in Hanover,” Arra said. “That doesn’t mean that it wouldn’t surface in a few days. Usually you probe a bit more, you find more information and people remember certain things or you test a few more people and they become the link between three, four cases that otherwise seem sporadic.”
Advertisement
Article content
Of Sunday’s cases, five positive test results were recorded in Owen Sound, two in Brockton and one each in Hanover, Grey Highlands, South Bruce Peninsula and Arran-Elderslie.
Arra said Grey-Bruce is still on track to be rid of the pandemic by the end of summer. But until then, he urged people to wash their hands frequently, keep their distance from others and continue wearing a face covering properly.
The first Hanover rooming house outbreak was declared by the health unit on June 3, when at least 10 people tested positive. The first case there was infected with the Delta virus variant — a highly transmissible variant of COVID-19 first identified in India.
Twelve people who had been infected with COVID-19 in that outbreak were isolating at the rooming house, along with over 20 high-risk close contacts. Arra said Friday he expected some of the close contacts to convert to confirmed cases in the coming days, extending the outbreak into July.
In Monday’s report it said two of the confirmed active cases are hospitalized in Grey-Bruce and an additional local case is hospitalized outside of the region. Three COVID-19 patients from outside of Grey-Bruce are receiving care in local hospitals, according to the health unit’s report.
To date, 1,433 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Grey-Bruce including 99 in health care workers. Of those, 1,384 cases are now considered resolved.
There are no active COVID-19 outbreaks in any hospitals, long-term care or retirement homes, schools or childcare centres in the region.
Advertisement
Article content
The Grey Bruce Health Unit has now overseen 131,054 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the region including 11,813 in the past seven days.
Of those, 76,957 people have received one dose and 32,076 are fully immunized with two doses.
…
Public health units throughout Ontario reported a combined 270 new COVID-19 infections Monday and three more virus-related deaths.
The seven-day rolling average for new daily cases was 332 Monday, over 100 fewer than the prior week.
Most of the new COVID-19 cases are found in Peel Region (42), Toronto (47) and Waterloo (44).
There were 323 COVID-19 patients in intensive care as of Monday, according to Ontario’s data.
The province said that more than 2.9 million people in Ontario have received both shots of a COVID-19 vaccine and are considered immunized.
More than 118,600 doses were administered Sunday.
…
Fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents will soon be able to return to Canada without a mandatory quarantine, the federal government announced Monday.
The first stage in loosening the border restrictions that have been in place for 15 months will begin at 11:59 p.m. eastern time on July 5.
Travellers must have two doses of a vaccine approved by Health Canada, provide a negative COVID-19 test from 72 hours before arrival, take a second test upon arrival, and have a quarantine plan in the event the arrival test comes back positive.
All others will still have to stay in hotel quarantine for up to three days pending a negative arrival test, and then quarantine at home for the remainder of the 14-day period.