Life in lockdown will remain a reality in Ontario until at least June 2, the provincial government announced Thursday.

With more than 700 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, and provincial case counts still totalling over 2,700 on average this past week, the provincewide stay-at-home order has been extended.

COVID: stay-at-home order extended to June 2, four new cases reported locally

The province also announced schools will remain closed for the foreseeable future, as will outdoor recreational amenities including golf courses.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said the province’s vaccine program is catching up to the havoc caused by new variants of concern, but the risk of an uptick in cases with the challenges currently faced at provincial hospitals is too great.

He was optimistic, should the province reach its goal of vaccinating 65 per cent of adults by the end of May, a turning of the tide would be experienced during the month of June.