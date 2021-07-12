COVID: thirteen new COVID-19 cases added in Grey-Bruce Monday
The Grey Bruce Health Unit continues to endure a province-topping spike of cases as the spread of the Delta variant and recent case clusters have pushed the region’s daily case counts higher than those of Toronto, Waterloo and Peel regions.
After reporting 22 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, the Grey Bruce Health Unit added 13 cases to the region’s active total Monday.
Twelve of the newest cases were reported in Owen Sound with the additional case reported in South Bruce Peninsula.
There were 188 confirmed active COVID-19 cases in the region as of midnight Sunday with 351 high-risk contacts being followed by the health unit’s contact tracers.
Twelve COVID-19 patients from Grey-Bruce are being treated at local hospitals with three local patients transferred outside of the region for care.
A COVID-19 outbreak associated with the Bobi’s Play School in Meaford was reported by the health unit Monday as well. Two confirmed cases have been identified in the outbreak at the child care centre.
An outbreak is declared when there is evidence of transmission from one person to another within the child care setting, the health unit said in a news release.
The affected individuals and any close contacts identified by the health unit have been asked to stay away from the facility, the health unit said. The health unit said those not contacted shouldn’t take any additional steps including asymptomatic testing.
To date, 1,860 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed by the health unit including 102 in healthcare workers. Of those, 1,661 are considered resolved.
The Grey Bruce Health Unit has administered 191,060 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines including 23,920 in the past seven days.
…
The Grey Bruce Health Unit said in a news release Monday there are approximately 27,000 people in Grey-Bruce who still need the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine who are encouraged to get the shot as soon as possible.
“The Grey Bruce Health Unit is pulling out all the stops to get everyone vaccinated before the end of July. Having everyone vaccinated would make Grey-Bruce one of the first jurisdictions to achieve herd immunity and stall any further spread of the virus. It is our only way out to recover from this pandemic,” the health unit said.
Vaccines are available through daily clinics. Most are offering both walk-ins and appointment booking.
There are also walk-in, pop-up and drive-through clinics being scheduled with the health unit’s partners including EMS, primary care, and pharmacies. A clinic schedule and appointment booking portal are available on the health unit’s website. Participating pharmacies and primary care doctors also have vaccines available.
“We are encouraging anyone who may have a second vaccine appointment for a later date to step up and get the vaccine as soon as they can,” said Dr. Ian Arra. “We have the vaccine available and the clinics to deliver. With everyone’s participation, we can complete the mass immunization campaign by the end of July.”
…
Public health units throughout Ontario reported 114 new COVID-19 cases Monday and no new virus-related deaths.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases was at 173 as of Monday and the test positivity rate from nearly 16,000 lab-tested COVID-19 swabs was 0.9 per cent.
According to data from the Ministry of Health, 204 COVID-19 patients – with 1,610 active cases in the province – were in intensive care units. Of those, 123 were on ventilators.
On the vaccination front, slightly more than 79 per cent of Ontario adults have had at least one shot, while about 55.2 per cent have two doses.