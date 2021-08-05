COVID: three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Grey-Bruce Thursday

Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Grey-Bruce Thursday, according to the health unit’s daily situation report.

The newest cases were reported in Owen Sound, Grey Highlands and Southgate.

As of the latest 24-hour reporting period, ending just before midnight Wednesday, there were 48 active and confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region and 95 high-risk contacts.

Four COVID-19 patients are in hospital locally, one less than yesterday, and one other Grey-Bruce resident is receiving care outside of the region.

Nineteen Grey-Bruce residents have died with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

To date, 2,143 infections have been confirmed in Grey-Bruce including those in 107 health care workers. Of those, 2,072 cases are now considered resolved.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit has now administered 216,847 COVID-19 vaccines including 2,777 in the past seven days.

Over 107,566 Grey-Bruce residents have now received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 11,837 have one dose.

The health unit has planned a pop-up vaccination clinic at the Beaver Valley Community Centre in Thornbury Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

Ontario unveiled a 26-page back-to-school plan this week.

Among the highlights, students from grades 1 to 12 will be required to wear masks indoors and on school buses. Staff will need to wear a mask as well.

Cohorts are back for students, while specialists such as French teachers will be able to help with multiple cohorts. COVID-19 screening will be expected daily using the province’s self-assessment tool.