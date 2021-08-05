COVID: three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Grey-Bruce Thursday
Article content
Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Grey-Bruce Thursday, according to the health unit’s daily situation report.
The newest cases were reported in Owen Sound, Grey Highlands and Southgate.
COVID: three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Grey-Bruce Thursday
As of the latest 24-hour reporting period, ending just before midnight Wednesday, there were 48 active and confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region and 95 high-risk contacts.
Four COVID-19 patients are in hospital locally, one less than yesterday, and one other Grey-Bruce resident is receiving care outside of the region.
Nineteen Grey-Bruce residents have died with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
To date, 2,143 infections have been confirmed in Grey-Bruce including those in 107 health care workers. Of those, 2,072 cases are now considered resolved.
The Grey Bruce Health Unit has now administered 216,847 COVID-19 vaccines including 2,777 in the past seven days.
Over 107,566 Grey-Bruce residents have now received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 11,837 have one dose.
The health unit has planned a pop-up vaccination clinic at the Beaver Valley Community Centre in Thornbury Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
…
Ontario unveiled a 26-page back-to-school plan this week.
Among the highlights, students from grades 1 to 12 will be required to wear masks indoors and on school buses. Staff will need to wear a mask as well.
Cohorts are back for students, while specialists such as French teachers will be able to help with multiple cohorts. COVID-19 screening will be expected daily using the province’s self-assessment tool.
There were be fewer restrictions for sharing of equipment, such as computers, sporting goods, books and other materials.
Students will be able to return to sports, music, field trips, clubs and other extra-curricular activities with some modifications to maintain physical distancing.
Dr. Ian Arra, Grey-Bruce’s medical officer of health, said with the Delta variant as the dominant strain of COVID-19, any virus-transmission measures will need to be carefully monitored for effectiveness.
“We’ve seen what this Delta variant is capable of doing transmission and severity wise, obviously, with schools reopening it’s a process we’ll consider really seriously,” he said.
“The measures we had last year worked perfectly and the number of outbreaks was very minimal, as well as the number of cases in each outbreak,” Arra said. “The Delta variant may change the equation, so it will need to be evaluated moving forward . . . we will continue to recalibrate as needed.”
Arra said the health unit is targeting eligible youth with vaccinations and hopes the majority of those eligible will be vaccinated upon their return to school in September.
“We have been prioritizing youth and school students, whether in our communications or in access by providing pop-up clinics,” Arra said. “You’re going to see more pop-up clinics, whether at Harrison Park or at malls and gyms, wherever we can make it easier for families and younger people to get the vaccine.”
For those under 11, Arra said he thinks the province’s plan is measured.
“Remember, the goal in public health is not to lock it down. Locking it down is an easy decision, to have everybody stay at home, but our goal is to open as fast as we can so long as it’s safe,” he said. “These measures seem very proportionate to the risk at this time.”
…
Public health units throughout Ontario reported 213 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and 14 newly reported virus-related deaths.
Twelve of the 14 new deaths happened between February and May of this year and are being reported as part of a data clean-up effort.
Ministry of Health data showed 110 COVID-19 patients were being treated in intensive care units as of Wednesday.
Over 23,000 tests were completed resulting in a test-positivity rate of 1.2 per cent in Ontario Wednesday as well.
There are currently 1,706 confirmed active cases in the province.
Just over 58,000 vaccines were administered Wednesday as the pace of vaccinations continues to slow in Ontario. However, over 70 per cent of eligible Ontarians have no received two doses and are considered fully immunized.