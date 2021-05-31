COVID: three new infections confirmed in Grey-Bruce Monday

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported three new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

Two of the newest infections were reported in Georgian Bluffs while a single case was found in Saugeen Shores.

Grey-Bruce went three straight days without a new case of COVID-19 before Monday.

There are now 12 active and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. Six active cases involve a variant of concern.

The health unit is also following 54 active high-risk close contacts.

Three people with COVID-19 who are being followed by the health unit are in hospital locally. According to Monday’s situation report, five COVID-19 patients from outside of Grey-Bruce are being treated at local hospitals.

To date, 1,345 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Grey-Bruce including 97 in health care workers. Of those, 1,326 are now considered resolved.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit has now administered 96,610 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine including 8,558 in the past seven days.