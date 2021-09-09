COVID: two new cases reported in Grey-Bruce Thursday
Article content
The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported two new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
Advertisement
Article content
Both of the newest infections were found in Owen Sound.
COVID: two new cases reported in Grey-Bruce Thursday Back to video
The health unit’s situation report said there are now 19 active and confirmed cases in the region as well as 30 associated high-risk contacts.
Three people with COVID-19 are at a local hospital, while one person is hospitalized outside of the region.
Twenty-two Grey-Bruce residents have died with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
To date, 2,272 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Grey-Bruce including 119 in healthcare workers. Of those, 2,227 are now considered resolved.
The Grey Bruce Health Unit has now administered 227,571 COVID-19 vaccines including 1,613 in the past seven days.
Earlier this week, Grey Bruce Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Arra said uptake of vaccines has slowed in the region and across the province.
This month the health unit has clinics scheduled for every school in the two counties. The health unit has also encouraged workplaces to create vaccine policies. Policy templates are available on the health unit’s website, along with an example of Grey County’s corporate immunization policy. Arra said Chapman’s Ice Cream in Markdale has shared an employee vaccine policy as well.
“The purpose is to encourage organizations to have policies in order to encourage vaccines and increase uptake,” Arra said. “Full vaccination is our best defence against this virus, nevertheless the policies would have alternatives if people choose not to have the vaccine.”
Advertisement
Article content
Some of those alternatives include submitting to regular rapid testing and participating in educational sessions.
Vaccine clinics are scheduled for Friday at the Williamsford Community Centre from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at the Blue Mountain Community Health Centre from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Walk-ins are available at both locations.
…
Public health units throughout Ontario reported a combined 798 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
Of those, 620 were among people who have not been fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown, and 178 cases in those who were fully vaccinated.
There were 365 people testing positive for COVID-19 in hospitals according to the province’s data. Of those, 185 were in intensive care units and 115 needing a ventilator. The vast majority of those in intensive care units are unvaccinated.