COVID: two new cases reported in Grey-Bruce Wednesday
Article content
The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported two new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, one in the Saugeen First Nation and one in Kincardine.
Advertisement
Article content
It’s the first case of COVID-19 reported at Saugeen First Nation since a deadly outbreak sparked by the Delta variant infected over 120 community members.
COVID: two new cases reported in Grey-Bruce Wednesday Back to video
There are now 27 confirmed active cases in Grey-Bruce and 34 high-risk contacts being followed by the health unit.
As of just before midnight Monday, there were three local COVID-19 patients being treated at hospital in the region with one patient transferred outside of Grey-Bruce.
The Grey Bruce Health Unit’s situation report confirms 22 Grey-Bruce residents have died with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Local data only includes deaths confirmed to be related to the virus.
One earlier death of a Saugeen First Nation resident was confirmed to be related to COVID-19 Tuesday and added to the local totals.
One active COVID-19 outbreak is ongoing in Grey-Bruce. An outbreak at the Kelso Villa Retirement Home in Owen Sound was declared on Aug. 6. An outbreak at Queen of Hearts Nursery School in Owen Sound declared on Aug. 8 has now been declared over.
Dr. Ian Arra, Grey-Bruce’s medical officer of health, said 20 people at Kelso Villa have been infected — five staff and 15 residents. The vast majority of people who work and live at the home are vaccinated, Arra said. One resident has died.
Arra said the last positive case was recorded on Aug. 19. The outbreak will be declared over after 14 days without a new case, the incubation period of the virus.
Arra said those within the home who have been exposed or potentially exposed are isolating at the home.
Advertisement
Article content
“Whenever there is an outbreak we have to apply all the measures that we need,” he said.
To date, there have been 2,234 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Grey-Bruce including 118 in health-care workers. Of those, 2,181 are considered resolved.
Meanwhile, the Grey Bruce Health Unit has administered 223,731 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine including 2,175 in the past week.
Vaccination clinics in the region Thursday are scheduled at the Owen Sound Movie Night from 6 to 9 p.m., the Metro grocery store in Owen Sound from 2 to 5 p.m., the Elmwood Community Centre from 3 to 6 p.m., the Meaford Community Centre from 4 to 7 p.m., and at the Blue Mountain Community Health Centre from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
…
Public health units in Ontario reported a combined 660 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and one new virus-related death.
Of the new cases, the province’s data shows 398 were in unvaccinated people and 74 in partially vaccinated members of the public.
According to Wednesday’s report, 151 cases were recorded in Toronto, 93 in York Region, 86 in Hamilton, 52 in Peel Region, 51 in Windsor-Essex and 34 in Middlesex-London.
Hospitalizations continue to rise. As of Wednesday, 283 people with COVID-19 were in general hospital wards with 161 patients in intensive care units and 130 patients in ICUs on a ventilator.
The majority of those in intensive care units are unvaccinated.