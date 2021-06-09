COVID: two new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday
The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported two new COVID-19 infections Wednesday.
The newest cases were found in Hanover and Huron-Kinloss.
The health unit is now following 21 active confirmed cases in the two counties including four identified as a variant of concern.
The health unit is also following 44 high-risk close contacts associated with the known active cases, three fewer than Tuesday.
None of the active COVID-19 cases are hospitalized, but two confirmed cases from Grey-Bruce are hospitalized outside of the region according to the health unit’s report.
Five patients transferred from other health units are currently hospitalized in Grey-Bruce.
To date, 1,367 COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in the two counties including 97 in health care workers. Of those, 1,339 are considered resolved.
There are no reported outbreaks in any hospitals, long-term care and retirement homes, schools or childcare centres in Grey-Bruce. An outbreak at the Forum rooming house in Hanover remains ongoing, after someone from outside Grey-Bruce who stayed there tested positive late last week.
The Grey Bruce Health Unit’s report shows 110,999 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered in the region including 11,749 in the past seven days.
The Grey Bruce Health Unit said Wednesday it’s sending a team to Peel Region June 12 to demonstrate the large-scale operation of the Hockey Hub model as a mass immunization system.
A group of clinical and non-clinical staff from Grey-Bruce will go to the CAA Centre, Brampton’s mass immunization clinic, which is supported by Bruce Power.
The locally developed model uses a streamlined flow-through process, which is orchestrated to administer more vaccines with fewer clinical staff than traditional mass vaccination clinics. The rate of vaccines administered by one vaccinator is up to 90 vaccines per hour compared to six to 12 vaccines per hour in a traditional clinic.
The Hockey Hub model has been adopted and used in a number of public health agencies in Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta, and New Zealand, the health unit said in a release.
Bruce Power announced Wednesday it has teamed up with the Huron Chamber of Commerce – Goderich, Central and North Huron, to open a rapid COVID-19 test distribution centre for small-and-medium-sized local businesses.
The centre opened in mid-May as part of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce’s COVID-19 Rapid Screening Initiative. It provides free rapid test kits to businesses with fewer than 150 employees.
Bruce Power donated $15,000 to the project, as well as 500 litres of hand sanitizer and 1,000 masks.
Public health units throughout Ontario reported 411 new COVID-19 infections and 33 additional virus-related deaths.
Data trends continued to show steady progress in the province in the reduction of virus transmission.
The rolling seven-day average of new cases was 657 Wednesday, down from 978 last week and 1,622 two weeks ago.
The test-positivity rate of two per cent out of 30,456 tests was the lowest mark since Feb. 25.
Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health, there were 571 patients infected with COVID-19 receiving treatment at Ontario hospitals Wednesday, including 466 in intensive care units.
The federal government announced Wednesday fully vaccinated air travellers will soon no longer be made to quarantine in a hotel upon returning to Canada.
Health Minister Patty Hajdu said the government is hoping to ease some restrictions in stages, starting in early July.
Travellers will still need to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival and have an isolation plan in place until their test comes back negative. The relaxed rules will only affect Canadian citizens with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and will not apply to tourists.