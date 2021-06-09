COVID: two new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

Article content

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported two new COVID-19 infections Wednesday.

The newest cases were found in Hanover and Huron-Kinloss.

The health unit is now following 21 active confirmed cases in the two counties including four identified as a variant of concern.

The health unit is also following 44 high-risk close contacts associated with the known active cases, three fewer than Tuesday.

None of the active COVID-19 cases are hospitalized, but two confirmed cases from Grey-Bruce are hospitalized outside of the region according to the health unit’s report.

Five patients transferred from other health units are currently hospitalized in Grey-Bruce.

To date, 1,367 COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in the two counties including 97 in health care workers. Of those, 1,339 are considered resolved.

There are no reported outbreaks in any hospitals, long-term care and retirement homes, schools or childcare centres in Grey-Bruce. An outbreak at the Forum rooming house in Hanover remains ongoing, after someone from outside Grey-Bruce who stayed there tested positive late last week.