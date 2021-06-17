





Article content The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported two new COVID-19 infections Thursday, one in Georgian Bluffs and one in Owen Sound. There are now 54 active COVID-19 cases according to Thursday’s situation report from the health unit, and the health unit’s contact tracers are following 83 high-risk close contacts. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID: two new COVID-19 infections reported in Grey-Bruce Thursday Back to video One person infected with COVID-19 is being treated at a local hospital and one infected Grey-Bruce resident is currently hospitalized outside of the region. Three people from other regions are being treated at local hospitals, according to the health unit’s report. To date, 1,410 Grey-Bruce residents have had confirmed COVID-19 infections including 99 health care workers. Of those, 1,349 are considered resolved. There are no reported outbreaks in any hospitals, long-term care and retirement homes, schools or childcare centres in Grey-Bruce. The Grey Bruce Health Unit’s report shows 125,393 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered in the region including 10,363 in the past seven days.

Article content … Hanover Mayor Sue Paterson said the outbreak at the Forum rooming house, which has infected at least 34 people to date, should not concern members of the wider public. “But it should emphasize how important it is to get vaccinated when it’s your turn, and continue to be vigilant,” Paterson said. “Right now the outbreak is contained within the rooming house, and we’re trying to contain the people in the rooming house – isolating.” Dr. Ian Arra, Grey-Bruce’s medical officer of health, said a lack of virus-transmission prevention measures at the rooming house helped accelerate the spread of the virus. The first case identified in the outbreak, which was declared by the health unit on June 3 when at least 10 people tested positive, has been confirmed as a Delta virus variant – a highly transmissible variant of COVID-19 first identified in India. Twelve people who have been infected with COVID-19 are isolating at the rooming house along with over 20 high-risk close contacts. Arra said he expects some of the close contacts to convert to confirmed cases in the coming days, extending the outbreak into July. Paterson said the rooming house is a privately owned short-term rental accommodation. It used to serve as a hotel and bar. A network of support services including mental health and harm reduction organizations have been deployed to the rooming house. So far in the rooming-house outbreak, only residents and their families or acquaintances have tested positive for COVID-19. No support workers or volunteers at the site have been infected. None of the people infected have needed to be hospitalized, according to the health unit.

Article content “Even when the pandemic is over we need to have a long-term plan in place,” Paterson said. “We need to ensure there are mental health supports, medical monitoring, harm reduction. We can’t just leave it alone.” Paterson said that although the outbreak in the rooming house is contained, it highlights the continued need for people to take public health measures seriously and get vaccinated when possible as more highly transmissible variants continue to spread throughout the province. “Whether it’s in the big cities or not. It’s going to reach everyone eventually – it just happened to come to Hanover,” Paterson said. … Ontario is once again accelerating the rollout of second vaccine doses. As of June 21, anyone in Ontario who received their first dose before May 9 can book for a second dose. As of June 23, people in 10 identified hot spots for the Delta variant, who got their first vaccine before May 30, can book a second dose. The 10 “hot-spot” health units are Halton, Peel, Porcupine, Toronto, Waterloo, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, York, Hamilton, Simcoe-Muskoka, and Durham Region. As of June 28, everyone else eligible to receive a second vaccine dose will be able to book an appointment. Those who received AstraZeneca for their first dose can choose between the second dose of AstraZeneca or an mRNA (Pfizer/Moderna) vaccine at an eight-to-12 week interval following their initial shot. Second doses of the COVID-19 vaccines continue to be provided to vulnerable populations including seniors, long-term care and retirement homes, high-risk health care workers, essential caregivers. Vaccinations continue for First Nations, Indigenous and Metis communities and individuals.

Article content … Public health units throughout Ontario reported a combined 370 new COVID-19 infections Thursday and seven additional virus-related deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new cases fell to 443 Thursday and a test positivity rate of 1.3 per cent was reported from the processing of over 30,000 tests. The Ministry of Health said there were a total of 397 people in hospital due to COVID-19 across Ontario, with 362 of those people in intensive care. The province’s data shows more than 210,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday, bringing the total number of shots administered to more than 11.9 million. More than 2.37 million people have received two doses of approved COVID-19 vaccines.

