This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: COVID update: a new death, employee screening urged, Saugeen outbreak

COVID update: a new death, employee screening urged, Saugeen outbreak

Article content COVID-19 has caused a ninth death in Grey-Bruce, this one due to the more dangerous delta variant.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The person died Friday and was included the Grey Bruce Health Unit’s daily situation report Saturday. Daily reports reflect the situation in the 24-hour period up to midnight the previous day. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID update: a new death, employee screening urged, Saugeen outbreak Back to video “They were a high-risk contact of another case,”said Dr. Ian Arra, the local medical officer of health who is directing Grey-Bruce’s pandemic response. “When we identified them, we actually realized they were admitted to the hospital and passed away.” The death underscores how swiftly the delta variant of COVID-19 acts, Arra said. Incubation takes just two to five days. He declined to say how long the victim had the virus or say anything else that might tend to identify the person. Grey-Bruce added 28 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, 11 of which were recorded in Owen Sound. Saugeen First Nation continues to combat an outbreak there. Another nine cases there were reported in the Grey Bruce Health Unit’s situation report. Southgate had three new cases, Meaford two and there was one each in Arran-Elderslie, Georgian Bluffs and Saugeen Shores. The health unit now is following 208 active cases and 308 more active, high-risk contacts. The delta variant is at work just as Step 2 reopenings permitted under the provincial framework are expanding what people can do, he noted. “Yesterday’s numbers that you are seeing are very concerning.” Saugeen’s situation is “getting under control” as more resources are brought to bear. But the rest of Grey-Bruce is showing more signs of infection spread too, he said.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Every member of at least three households tested positive for COVID from among the cases reported Saturday, Arra said. “Especially, it’s the delta variant.” Ongoing health unit investigations are finding evidence of transmission involving small numbers of people “and they are related to more or less workplaces,” he said. To employers he said “we need to be very concerned.” “Now that we have reopenings, Step 2, people are going back to their businesses. We need to ensure screening of employees. Anybody who is sick should not go to work. Mask-wearing in the workplace, eye protection. “There is evidence the delta variant can spread if a person is wearing a mask but not eye protection.” He suggested a visor or safety glasses should be worn. “I’m being proactive here. Since we just reopened and we have delta variant — although it has been in the transient more than the general public.” Among the 1,698 confirmed cases recorded in Grey-Bruce since the start of the pandemic 1 1/2 years ago, there have been 455 variants of concern found. Currently 21 of those are active. Six local people with COVID are in hospital in Grey-Bruce and five more have been transferred to hospitals outside of Grey-Bruce. The health unit considers 1,481 cases to be resolved. There have been 19,785 vaccines given in the past seven days, 164,094 total doses given in Grey-Bruce to date. * * * Saugeen chief and council announced a state of emergency Wednesday and Grey Bruce’s medical officer of health has high praise for them.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “There is a lot of credit for the leadership of the First Nation council and chief,” Dr. Ian Arra said Saturday. “They really are committed to health. Obviously the challenges with the management of the outbreak are not easy.” He said Saugeen is dealing with 83 confirmed cases of the virus and some of those cases involve people who’ve had both required vaccine shots who went on to get COVID, though their symptoms were “not severe,” even though they are older. Four people with COVID from Saugeen in the 20-to-50 age range are in hospital, one in the ICU. Most cases involve unvaccinated people, Arra said. The health unit ran a mass vaccination clinic at Saugeen Friday. “We were hoping for larger numbers but we got around 50 people vaccinated and similar number happened a few days ago,” Arra said. “We are planning for more vaccines, or providing it with incentives. Sometimes it ups the uptake.” First Nations were among the priority groups to get vaccinated during the initial rollout of COVID shots. But there’s vaccine hesitancy at Saugeen, including among those with substance use and no housing and for other reasons, he said. But the Red Cross will be assisting at the rec centre on the reserve, where those groups can go to isolate. Bruce Power is setting it up, he understands. Health unit staff are doing targeted risk assessments by asking if people are at higher risk of complications or infection, more targeted testing and more targeted vaccinations. Friday out of 30 people tested, 26 came back negative and the rest of the results are pending.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The provincial government is providing “substantial support financially” to help with the outbreak response to Saugeen, Arra said. Bruce paramedics are helping, as will be some paramedics from the federal government when they arrive soon. A number of agencies with clinical staff are helping, as are some local physicians. Saugeen Coun. Doran Ritchie, the health committee chair, said in a video posted to the Saugeen website Friday that people must abide by a stay-home order, with exceptions including to get food. They’re expected to wear a mask, keep two metres from others and wash their hands frequently. All businesses were to close as of 8 p.m. Friday. Only essential band staff may continue to work. The business closures will be revisited July 15, a July 1 joint health unit/band news release said.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Owen Sound