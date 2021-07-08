This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Grey-Bruce is now officially a Delta variant hot spot, a provincial designation which if nothing else should raise public concern and motivate people to get vaccinated, said Dr. Ian Arra, the local medical officer of health.

Article content The more contagious variant of COVID-19 was first identified in Grey-Bruce in early June. Now cases are widespread across the area, a news release from the Grey Bruce Health Unit said Thursday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID update: Delta variant, another death, Saugeen cases Back to video The other hot spots in Ontario are Durham, Halton, Hamilton, Peel, Porcupine, Simcoe-Muskoka, Toronto, Waterloo, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, and York. Before the Delta designation was assigned to Grey-Bruce, the province already agreed to send more vaccine when rising case counts prompted Arra to request it. So the designation is really just catching up with the case numbers, he said. “It will definitely raise the concern of the public, something that is warranted,” Arra said. “There will be more measures if the numbers are not trending down,” he said. Arra said he would re-evaluate the situation in a couple of days and consider whether to ask the public to follow tighter restrictions, like going back to only socializing with their own households. “We’re not there,” he said. Cases have climbed markedly in Grey-Bruce since early June, largely due to transient populations and more recently, a surge of cases at Saugeen First Nation. Most cases are in unvaccinated people, the health unit said. With Delta prevalent, getting vaccinated is especially important, according to a health unit news release. “Recent literature shows that the Delta variant is barely sensitive to one dose of vaccine but a second dose significantly boosts the sensitivity and vaccine effectiveness,” the release said. “Everyone who is eligible is encouraged to get fully vaccinated. People who have recovered from COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated to fend off new variants such as Delta.”

Article content There are mass-vaccination clinics in Grey-Bruce Monday to Friday and pop-up and mobile clinics planned for the weekend. See the Grey Bruce Health Unit website, www.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca, for clinic locations and times. A drive-through and walk-in pop-up clinic will happen Friday at The Plex in Port Elgin from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot. All vaccination clinics that take bookings also have limited numbers of doses for drop-ins, Arra said. It’s preferable that people book their appointments, he said. The aim is to complete all second doses in July, he noted. If enough people expedite those second doses, the giant vaccination hubs won’t exist in August or September, he said. People still left with appointments then would likely be directed to smaller clinics. * * * COVID has claimed a 10th local life, the health unit reported in its daily situation report Thursday. The person was in intensive care and was taken to a London hospital and died there, said Arra said. The death occurred a few days ago and was reported Thursday, once notification was received. There were 28 new cases of COVID-19 reported: eight in Owen Sound, four in Meaford, three in Grey Highlands, two each in Arran-Elderslie, Huron-Kinloss, Saugeen Shores, South Bruce Peninsula and Southgate. Saugeen First Nation, which has an ongoing outbreak, reported just one new case Thursday. Chatsworth and Kincardine also reported one new case each.

Article content In all, 1,787 cases of COVID have been confirmed in Grey-Bruce since the start of the pandemic. Currently 204 are active cases, including nine active variants of concern. Grey-Bruce has recorded 484 variants of concern so far. The health unit is also aware of 309 active high-risk contacts. Nine people are in hospital locally and five more were transferred to hospitals outside Grey-Bruce. Over the past seven days, 22,477 COVID shots have been given, 181,452 in total. Now 72.6 per cent of Grey-Bruce residents 12 and older have had at least one dose and 50.4 per cent of them have two doses. * * * Saugeen First Nation has recorded 100 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday’s health unit report. The reserve has 45 resolved cases and 55 active cases, current up to the 24 hour period as of midnight Wednesday. “Under the leadership of the chief and band council I believe we have made good progress. The level of control achieved there, reflected by a handful of cases over the past few days, speaks to a good level of control,” Dr. Ian Arra said. He said he doesn’t expect everyone will agree to be vaccinated but with door-to-door vaccination offers underway, it will have been offered directly to people within seven days. To encourage greater vaccine uptake at Saugeen, Arra asked for a list of incentives which might help. Now the health unit is acting on a Saugeen community suggestion and will offer a T-shirt with features Indigenous children in return for getting a COVID shot.

Article content On June 30, Saugeen First Nation’s chief and council declared state of emergency due to the spread of COVID-19. A two-week closure of all businesses and band services was ordered, and residents were asked to stay home and to avoid all gatherings. Not all businesses have complied, Coun. Doran Ritchie told CBC London on July 6. The closures are to be reviewed July 15 by chief and council. Grey Bruce Health Unit and other agencies and partners are helping Saugeen manage the outbreak. * * * Ontario reported 210 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths Thursday. There have been 546,621 lab-confirmed cases of the virus and 9,228 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. Grey-Bruce had the third-most active cases in the province, at 194. Toronto had the most, 313 active cases, and the Region of Waterloo has the second-most active cases at 307. The provincial seven-day rolling average number of cases was 194, the first time this indicator has dropped below 200 in Ontario since last Sept. 13. More than half of all adults in Ontario have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the province announced Thursday. More than 78 per cent of adults aged 18 and up have had at least one dose, and more than 51 per cent have received both doses. More than 16 million doses have been given since they started to become available. The province is getting about 3.54 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine this month and got 557,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine in the first week of July.

