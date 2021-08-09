COVID: vaccines credited in preventing widespread outbreak at Kelso Villa
Article content
The Grey Bruce Health Unit confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and is crediting the mostly vaccinated population at Kelso Villa with slowing a potentially deadly outbreak of the Delta variant.
Advertisement
Article content
Seven of the newest confirmed cases were found in The Blue Mountains, six in Owen Sound, two in Meaford, and one case in both Hanover and Arran-Elderslie.
COVID: vaccines credited in preventing widespread outbreak at Kelso Villa Back to video
There are now 50 active cases in the two counties and 113 high-risk contacts.
Four local COVID-19 patients are hospitalized.
One facility is in outbreak in Grey-Bruce. An outbreak at the Kelso Villa Retirement Home in Owen Sound was declared on Friday after one staff member and two residents tested positive for COVID-19.
Three more residents at Kelso Villa tested positive for the virus Sunday.
As of Monday, and after the health unit widened its testing at the home, no other infections had been located.
Dr. Ian Arra, Grey-Bruce’s medical officer of health, said without the 95 per cent vaccination rate among the residents of the home, it’s likely the Delta variant would have infected all of the 108 residents. Arra said the COVID-19 tests showed a marker identifying a variant was present, and it’s likely to be the highly transmissible and severe Delta variant, given its recent spread in the region.
The six individuals who tested positive for the virus were fully vaccinated and have mild symptoms, Arra said. He said the six cases are connected by proximity within the residence.
“If there was no vaccine, all of them would have been infected,” Arra said. “It confirms if we reach 95 per cent vaccinated, like in the home, it not only protects the vaccinated but the unvaccinated.”
Advertisement
Article content
Arra said it also shows those who are vaccinated and contract the virus suffer less severe symptoms and outcomes than they may otherwise.
The outbreak also gives local context to breakthrough infections – COVID-19 cases in fully vaccinated people. Arra said data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a small percentage of fully vaccinated people can become infected with COVID-19, somewhere around five per cent. A slightly larger percentage, though still relatively small, may become infected if the Delta variant is involved, he said.
In a news release, the health unit said although the data is encouraging, and the outbreak is within a largely vaccinated population, it’s still responding to the matter with the same “rigour” as before the vaccines were available.
To date, 2,180 Grey-Bruce residents have had confirmed COVID-19 infections, including 113 health care workers. Of those, 2,107 cases are considered resolved.
The Grey Bruce Health Unit has administered 217,829 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccines including 2,032 in the past seven days.