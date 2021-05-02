





COVID-weary can't wait to get back to the garden

Article content The garden centre was Karen Loughnan’s “happy place” Saturday. Surrounded by flowers and green leaves, she said the pandemic has been long and lonely. Vanvugt Greenhouses, on Grey Road 1 just north of Owen Sound, was her oasis on the first day the greenhouse has opened this spring. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID-weary can't wait to get back to the garden Back to video “Finding some happiness. Stress reliever,” she said through her doubled COVID mask on a sunny, blue-sky morning after a hard frost overnight. She’d even stopped by Friday to see if Vanvugts was open yet. Though greenhouses and garden centres have been allowed to open at 25 per cent capacity inside despite the province’s April 8 stay-at-home order, Vanvugts stayed closed but for curbside pickup until Saturday. “People need something to do,” Loughnan said. She got interested in Korean succulents by mail order but they’re so expensive, she said. “I love plants and I need something to do.” The 59-year-old Owen Sound woman said she is immunocompromised and for that reason she came early to Vanvugts, hoping it wouldn’t be too busy.

Article content She has yet to be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Her husband has tried booking online for her and called the Grey Bruce Health Unit without results. They’re on a list to get a shot at a local pharmacy too. “I am stressed about that because I can’t figure out, we’ve tried numerous times over the last month and a half to book an appointment and it just says you’re on the waiting list. It just keeps saying that,” she said, adding she’s on three waiting lists it seems. “And there’s people out there that don’t even have a compromised immune system that have had their shot. So what’s the problem with me?” This was to be a relaxing morning and so Loughnan carried on with her shopping. Near the dwarf dahlias and marigolds, Burna and Keith Playford, both Owen Sound seniors, put plants in their shopping cart and talked about the pandemic. “It’s just nice to get out. This shutdown thing, it should be working but it doesn’t seem to be working much,” Burna said. “My husband and myself, we do what we’re supposed to. We’ve got our first vaccine. We’re waiting on our second one. Hopefully it won’t be too much longer.” Hers is scheduled for July, four months after her first. Asked how the pandemic’s been for them, Burna said “Well, it’s hard to believe them because they keep telling different stories. Every one of them. Yes it’s coming, no it’s not. Yes it’s there.” Added Keith: “Yeah, there might be another month of this too, at end of the month,” of continued orders to stay home, but for limited exceptions. But they find something to do every day, he said.

Article content They take drives in the countryside and listen to music, Burna said, adding with a laugh, “Thank goodness for TV.” Once Vanvugt owners Pete and Angela Van Zyverden started growing plants from seeds in February, and with each passing day as more stock was added, the importance of opening this season grew higher. “It is crucial for sure,” Pete said. “We do some online but to empty a whole greenhouse through curbside pickup would be very difficult.” If they can’t sell their plants in the window of time that they’re ready, “it’s terrible for us.” “We have one shot. Our season is so compressed,” he said. “We spend four months or so filling a greenhouse and in about four weeks we have to empty a greenhouse.” They didn’t open earlier because it was too early to send plants home with customers anyway. And the longer they stay open, the more they would risk critical staff catching COVID, he said. “But there was so much pent-up demand and our phone never stopped ringing.” He was “shocked” how much people were buying on opening morning. Angela added: “It’s really changed our business. People are desperate to get into the greenhouse.” They decided to sell bedding plants they’d normally have held back until there was less risk of frost, because customers are demanding it. “There is a pent-up need for a little joy,” she said.

