CT scanner model chosen for Kincardine hospital

The Kincardine hospital.

The South Bruce Grey Health Centre has selected the CT scanner model it hopes to have installed at the Kincardine hospital next year.

Earlier this month, the board of directors for the SBGHC chose the Edge Plus CT scanner from Siemens as the model that will be installed at the hospital. It is anticipated that installation will happen in 2021, but a more definitive time is not available as it depends on Ministry of Health approval, a SBGHC spokesperson said Friday.

The selection of the new model that just received approval from Health Canada came after an extensive review of various CT scanner options to evaluate the needs of patients and clinical staff, quality of imaging, radiation dose, technology, capital cost and on-going annual operational costs, it said Thursday in a news release from the SBGHC.

The model selection is required to meet the Ministry of Health’s capital approval requirements, and to ensure timely delivery of the unit, the release said.

In September, the province announced that SBGHC had received approval to proceed with Stage 1 and 2 of the five-stage capital project process for an addition to the hospital to house the new scanner. Huron-Bruce MPP Lisa Thompson announced a capital grant of up to $1.41 million for the construction.

The Kincardine and Community Health Care Foundation has committed to fund the entire cost of the scanner, some service contract costs and additional costs for building development, totalling $2.7-million. Bruce Power has provided a $1-million donation to the project.

“We are very grateful for the support of the Kincardine and Community Health Care Foundation, Bruce Power and the Government of Ontario to make this project possible,” SBGHC Board Chair John Gilbert said in the release. “The SBGHC team is working very hard to move through the ministry’s approval process as quickly as possible to get the CT into service so the hospital can better meet the needs of the Kincardine community.”

The model selected – the Edge Plus – features technology that produces precision 4D images with high speed and low dose radiation, according to the release. It can scan virtually all patients, including obese patients, children and patients unable to co-operate, the release said.

“The foundation is very pleased to be able to support the Kincardine community with the installation of a CT scanner in the Kincardine hospital,” Kincardine and Community Health Care Foundation President Becky Fair said in the release. “The CT will ensure that Kincardine patients can be treated in their own community, reducing the need for them to travel to other centres for a CT scan. We could not do this without the generous support of our community.”

