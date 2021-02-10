





Delegation raises several cenotaph concerns including rotting mural in Wiarton

Article content A crumbling cenotaph, a rotting mural and a need to refresh the Berford Street war memorial property were officially brought to the attention of South Bruce Peninsula council earlier this month. Joe Vanderzand is a volunteer with the Royal Canadian Legion Wiarton Branch 208 and also owns properties beside and behind the town-owned cenotaph land. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Delegation raises several cenotaph concerns including rotting mural in Wiarton Back to video “I’ve basically got it surrounded on two sides,” he said. The town’s Royal Bank branch borders the other side of the lot. He chairs the legion’s cenotaph committee and is its public relations officer and second vice president. “I had all of those hats on when I went into council,” he said by phone Wednesday. “Before we lose it altogether and it gets beyond being able to repair, I’m recommending we do something about this.” Vanderzand said a growing gap between the monument and stone sections of the cenotaph is increasing from the freeze and thaw cycle. Planters on either side of the nearly 100-year-old limestone monument are deteriorating its foundation, causing the stonework to crumble.

Article content The painted mural affixed to his building at 583 Berford St. – and deemed his responsibility as the landowner – has rotted to the point of imminent removal. First commissioned in 2006 for $10,000, the mural has been damaged as water has seeped into the screw holes of its plywood base. Vanderzand said he plans to take down the mural, save the parts worth saving, frame and reseal those and hang them at the back of the legion building. Vanderzand also raised issues about the watering of flowers at the site, which legion volunteers typically care for with the help of $500 in BIA funding. However, the current outdoor water setup includes a temporary meter, removed over the winter. Vanderzand said this has resulted in frozen pipes three times, water spraying onto his 583 Berford St. building and leaking into the basement, and unnecessary springtime delays when the legion volunteers have to ask the town to turn the water back on at the site. As the owner of the neighbouring property, Vanderzand has suggested installing a water meter in his mechanical room and offered town-access to the meter be written into the title of his 583 Berford St. property. Tagged onto the list of cenotaph concerns were concerns Vanderzand holds as a private landowner, including land disputes over a deteriorating retaining wall at the back of the cenotaph, a mysterious septic tank under his lawn-bowling land, running new sewage hookups, and needing the town’s permission to waterproof his 583 Berford St. building.

Article content He declined to discuss those issues through the media at this time. They are detailed briefly in the minutes and agenda package from the regularly scheduled Feb. 2 council meeting. South Bruce Peninsula director of public works Lara Widdifield said in an email she plans to present a report at an upcoming council meeting responding in detail to the list of concerns presented during Vanderzand’s delegation. Widdifield added the town’s water operator (Ontario Clean Water Agency) does seasonally install a water meter at the cenotaph property and they have not had any issues with the arrangement for several years. Vanderzand said he hoped to be consulted in any recommendations put forth to council in regards to the cenotaph and mural. He recommended a fundraising campaign spearheaded by the legion with the goal of raising $30,000 to $40,000 for masonry repairs, new raised flower beds and a new mural complete with a new foundation and framing infrastructure on the cenotaph property. He suggests the town and legion partner with Deep Water Gallery, local artists and the art programs at local schools for the mural. “I know what the legion is capable of doing,” he said. “But if we leave it like it is for another couple of years there won’t be anything left.” He wants the town to back the project and engage with its network of engineers and contractors to price and support the project. The legion also needs the town involved, because after all, it’s their property and the cenotaph has a heritage designation.

Article content He also thinks if the politicians at the municipal level show their support then it’s an easier sell at the provincial and federal level. Vanderzand recently dug out some legion records, among them files from the original mural fundraising campaign in 2006. A $4,000 donation from Veterans Affairs Canada helped push a large base of local donations over the top. The community of Hepworth raised over $20,000 last December to light a Christmas tree in honour of loved ones, in a matter of weeks, Vanderzand said. “Why don’t we determine what it needs, put some costing to all of this, and see if there’s an appetite for the legion to be able to spearhead a campaign,” he said. “I think we have a good opportunity to pull together $30,000 to $40,000.” … There’s a strange story about just how the cenotaph land became town property – officially – years after everyone just assumed it was. Archived articles from the Wiarton Echo detail the beginnings of the monument. After the First World War communities across the country erected memorials to locals who died in the war effort. Plans for Wiarton’s memorial were published in the Feb. 22, 1922, edition of the Echo. Chosen from a number of designs, J.S. Cook & Son of Wiarton worked to erect the monument at a cost of $3,000. The names of 25 locals killed in the war were etched into its stone. Twenty men who lost their lives in the Second World War were later added. Then in 2011, it was discovered while installing water meters that the land for the cenotaph property was deeded to the town in 1922 but never registered. The property was still in the name of the family of a Mr. Miller, who died in 1928.

Article content South Bruce Peninsula Director of Financial Services and Treasurer Michael Humble explained the town at the time was unable to locate the family or beneficiaries. The man, Mr. Miller, had apparently donated the land to the town, but the cenotaph property was not mentioned in his will. So years later, to rectify the situation, the town decided to register the property for a tax sale “hoping there would be no interested bidders”. A Sun Times story from 2011 reports the property was assessed at $16,824. To better dissuade potential buyers of the cenotaph land, namely investors eyeing the downtown property situated on the main thoroughfare, council placed a heritage designation on the property so any potential buyer would be unable to change its use. No bids were put in for the cenotaph, and the property was vested to the town.

