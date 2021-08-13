Denis Bester Memorial Shootout back for 2021 after raising over $20,000 last year

The Denis Bester Memorial Shootout will try to build on the $20,000 raised for local charities in 2020 later this month when hundreds of anglers take to the water.

Organizer Ryan Amyot said there are 1,000 tickets available for this year’s shootout. Single tickets are $25 and $60 for families. Tickets can be purchased at Watson’s Tackle House and Guns or online at www.denisbestershootout.com.

The shootout begins Aug. 27 and will run until Sept. 4.

This year, 100 per cent of all ticket sales will be donated to three local charities. The beneficiaries are The Salvation Army, Big Brothers Big Sisters Grey-Bruce and Chapman House – Residential Hospice of Grey Bruce. All proceeds from clothing sales will benefit the charities as well.

Alice Wannan from the Salvation Army said the over $10,000 received from the shootout last year was hugely impactful during a year of uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is because of the Denis Bester Memorial Shootout that we were able to assist so many families who had never found themselves in a position of ever needing the food bank before with good healthy food to support their family,” Wannan said in a release.

Sponsors have ensured prizes are available for the anglers while ticket sales can help the charities. First-place will take home $5,000 in cash plus prizes this year. All anglers in the Top-10 will receive cash and prizes. There are daily prizes for the biggest fish as well as a “future of fishing” kids division.

Anglers are only allowed to weigh three fish over the nine-day shootout – three salmon, or two salmon and one trout. A 10-pound minimum is in effect.