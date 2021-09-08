Denis Bester Memorial Shootout enjoys successful second year

Organizers agree the Denis Bester Memorial Shootout enjoyed a successful second season, running in tandem during the Owen Sound Salmon Spectacular.

The shootout, which has existed among friends for years, became an official fundraiser in 2020 and raised $20,000 for local charities.

The final tally for 2021 is still being added up, but according to event organizers, the shootout was a hit.

“From all of us committee members, we would like to thank all of our anglers, volunteers and sponsors. Eleven months of planning and it’s over in nine days,” said Ryan Amyot, part of the shootout’s organizing team.

The shootout began Aug. 27 and ran until Sept. 4, mirroring the Owen Sound Salmon Spectacular.

There were 1,000 tickets available for the shootout in 2021, sold at $25 for individuals and $60 for families.

This year, 100 per cent of all ticket sales will be donated to three local charities. The beneficiaries are The Salvation Army, Big Brothers Big Sisters Grey Bruce, and Chapman House – Residential Hospice of Grey Bruce. All proceeds from clothing sales at the shootout will benefit the charities as well.

In the shootout, anglers are only allowed to weigh three fish over the nine-day event – three salmon or two salmon and one trout. The rule adds an element of strategy.

Amyot said the prize money tripled in 2021 with $11,300 in cash and over $10,000 in prizes being handed out to anglers.

“I’m very proud of this committee and how big everyone’s heart, passion and commitment is towards our community. Our sponsors recognized our mission and stood behind us from the beginning,” Amyot said.