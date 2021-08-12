Derby organizers expect more than 4,000 anglers fishing for $150K in prizes at salmon spectacular
The derby is back.
The Sydenham Sportsmen’s Association’s Owen Sound Salmon Spectacular celebrates its 33rd year in operation this summer.
Co-chair Chris Geberdt said he’s excited to have an expected 4,200- 4,500 anglers back out on the waters of Georgian Bay for the 33rd annual fishing derby, which starts on Aug. 27 and runs until Sept. 5.
The organizing committee held its sponsors appreciation event Thursday at the Sydenham Sportsmen’s Association clubhouse. A curbside fish fry highlighted the event.
Geberdt said more than 1,000 tickets have already been sold for the derby, one of Owen Sound’s marquee events.
Last year’s derby was cancelled due to COVID-19. In 2019, 4,500 anglers fished in the derby.
“It could be even higher than that this year,” Geberdt said. “The fishing is good.”
This year’s event features boat prize packages for the top salmon, lake trout, brown trout and rainbow trout. The winner of the top rainbow trout will receive the Fred J. Geberdt Rainbow 1 boat, in memory of derby founder and perennial co-chair Fred Geberdt who died in December at 79.
In all, there is $150,000 in prizes up for grabs.
Geberdt said sponsors were eager to ensure the OSSS hit the ground running in 2021 after the pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020.
“It’s been better than 2019. People want to support community events. It’s been excellent that way,” Geberdt said.
“It’s nice for Owen Sound. It’s nice for people. People want to get out, they want to enjoy life. Being stuck inside a house, I know what it was like for eight months, you get cabin fever.”
Public health measures will be in effect during the derby, and organizers have adapted events around the ongoing pandemic in an effort to reduce virus transmission.
“Yeah, the derby is back, but there are going to be changes,” Geberdt said.
As of Thursday, organizers expected between 200 to 250 people will be able to enter the tent during the derby. There’ll be no awards ceremony. Prize winners will be asked to pick up their prizes at established times.
Food and entertainment options are being scaled down. There will be a curbside fish fry on both Saturdays during the salmon spectacular, Aug. 28 and Sept. 4.
Masks will need to be worn at the tent unless seated at a table and while eating or drinking, health screening will be conducted and people will need to leave their name and contact information.
“You can come out and have fun, but remember, the COVID restrictions are still going to apply and it’s going to be a different derby,” Geberdt said.
The scaled-down event allows more attention to be focused on the grassroots of the derby, the fishing. In that regard, Geberdt is anticipating some big catches this year.
“I’ve been out quite a bit fishing this summer. My sister and her husband have been doing quite well, catching salmon and lake trout,” he said. “I think we’re going to be around the 24 or 25 (pound) mark.”
Wayne Hollett, of Wroxeter, caught a 29.5-pounder on the first day of the derby in 2019 to take home the top prize. Hollett’s fish was the biggest salmon entered since a 29.97-pound chinook was caught by Les Dykeman of Lucan in 2000. Chris Jackson, of Desboro, caught his 2019 lake trout winner just a few hours before the weigh scales officially closed.
Derby tickets are available now: $30 for one and $70 for a family. Boat draw tickets are also available now for $18.50 for a book of 10. Watch www.sydenhamsportsmen.com as more details are posted.
All money raised from the event go to the Sydenham Sportsmen’s Association and helps fund various conservation programs and initiatives, including its fish hatchery and stocking program.