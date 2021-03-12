





Share this Story: Developer negotiates with neighbours in Meaford over density of proposed subdivision

Developer negotiates with neighbours in Meaford over density of proposed subdivision

Article content A developer has changed his plans for a proposed attainable-housing development in Meaford after negotiating with neighbours. More than 40 lots have been stripped from the original plan to make way for larger properties along the eastern boundary of the property, which is west of town off Highway 26 – known by some as Kennedy Farm. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Developer negotiates with neighbours in Meaford over density of proposed subdivision Back to video The modified larger lots abut established properties on Algonquin Drive. Additional greenspace and a wide walkway within the proposed development have been added as well. The plan has yet to be approved and is likely to come before Meaford council later this month. If approved, the developer said townhomes would start at $289,900 and single-detached units at $389,000. The average prices for homes within the development would be between $325,000 and $450,000. Toronto-based developer LC Development Group approached Meaford and Grey County in October 2020 with a proposed official plan amendment and zoning amendment, along with a plan of subdivision application for the parcel of land.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The original plan was to create a high-density affordable subdivision with 249 residential units featuring a mix of single-detached dwellings and townhomes. The majority of the land was already designated “urban living area” in the municipality’s official plan, but the amendment proposed changing a strip of land designated “urban highway commercial” and changing a zoning bylaw to facilitate flexibility in unit type. According to meeting minutes, two members of the public raised concerns over the application at an Oct. 26 meeting, noting a potential loss of natural environment, drainage, water pressure and funding for services required as potential issues. Suresh Singh, president of LC Development Group, said more neighbours reached out privately to make their concerns known about the high-density development. He said greenspace, a children’s parkette, and green pedestrian mews were added to a new site plan as a result of the ensuing conversations. He also said some elements of the plan were non-negotiable, such as including a large number of smaller livable lots and homes within the new neighbourhood. Changing that aspect of the plan would make the attainability of the homes within the development impossible for his target market, Singh said. Singh said he wanted to negotiate with neighbours directly before tabling a plan for council’s approval because waiting on any potential lengthy appeals would begin to erode the affordability of the homes.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content LC Development Group has built – and is building – similar subdivisions in the Muskoka area. Singh said in the past year lumber costs have increased 120 per cent and servicing costs have almost doubled. While confident the company’s original plan would survive a Local Planning Appeal Tribunal challenge, Singh said the time spent arguing the case would mean costs and home prices continue to increase. “You and I both know for people who live and work in rural recreational communities, incomes don’t go up very quickly,” Singh said. “It erodes and erodes. Look, I’ll still be able to build affordable housing, but not for the local market.” In the modified plan, more than 10 lots have been lopped off the eastern boundary of the development where properties back on to existing homes. Singh said he’s disappointed that change has been made, but was supportive of adding the internal parkette, walkway and large greenspace north of the proposed development. He said while some of the changes are nice features, they add an unnecessary town maintenance expense and will not be seen or used by the broader community. The developer said he’s not being altruistic in his desire to create attainable housing, and that while building fewer homes on larger lots would arguably be easier, it’s not his business plan. “It’s really simple. I am a really risk-averse businessman. The market we serve is never going away, number one, it’s never going to be satisfied . . . if and when there is an adjustment in the overall market, those owners that are here who can no longer afford their homes will move down and create a larger market for us. That’s the business case,” Singh said. “You never know where the market is going to go. I always want to be in a position where I’m serving the largest market.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content As someone who grew up in government housing and moved 19 times in the first 18 years of his life, Singh did say his personal connection to the project was an intimate knowledge of the benefit affordable housing provides to the stability of families. As for potential concerns about who would benefit from the new neighbourhood, Singh said the company is selective when selling homes. Buyers are often made to agree they will not sell the home for two years to negate those who would simply flip the home for market price soon after construction. No one is able to purchase multiple homes. Singh said with the company’s previous developments in Muskoka, a boundary was drawn around the area and people who lived and worked within were given the first crack at the homes. After that, it was open to everyone. He said there were 700 names on a list for an 89-home development in Bracebridge. All of the proposed homes in the planned Meaford development have full basements, one and two-car attached garages, and 1.5 to 2.5 washrooms, plus a rough-in basement washroom.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Owen Sound