DIA gearing up to implement 'The River District' action plan

The board voted in November 2019 to retain Owen Sound-based BC Hughes to create a marketing, action plan and branding strategy for the Downtown Improvement Area.

“Now that we’ve got the River Precinct on the go, we’re trying to encourage people to come to the downtown and to spend more time in the downtown,” said OSDIA board chair Dave Parsons, referring to the city’s ongoing Downtown River Precinct project to improve the city’s downtown and riverfront area.

The $282,000 spending plan, approved by city council Monday night, includes a $40,000 transfer from reserves to cover costs associated with putting the branding and marketing plan into effect, which will include ways to promote, revitalize and strengthen the downtown.

The Owen Sound Downtown Improvement Area’s 2021 budget contains no levy increase for the 265 properties within the DIA, but includes added funding to begin implementing an action plan for “The River District.”

The board endorsed in September rebranding the area as The River District.

A final draft of the action plan, created after consultation with the public and businesses, is to be presented to the board March 10. It will include action items for the next three to five years, all aimed at improving the downtown.

Brent Fisher, the city’s manager of community development and marketing, said the goal of the plan is to continue to create a sense of place for the downtown – “a place where people come to spend time.”

He said ensuring the success of the downtown will require “continued action and investment,” which the action plan has helped the board to identify.

“The last year has been difficult on a number of levels for small businesses. Emerging from the pandemic with a clear and actionable path forward for our downtown will serve our community well in years to come. In the next eight to 10 months, people will really start to notice a difference,” Fisher said.

The 2021 OSDIA budget includes $237,200 in revenue from the levy to members.

The biggest expense is the OSDIA’s $183,000 contribution to the city to support the complimentary parking system in the core. That cost is offset by an estimated $13,000 from the organization’s 50 per cent share of parking pass revenue.

The budget also includes $25,000 to beautify and maintain the downtown and $30,500 for events, such as the Hottest Street Sale Under the Sun and Christmas promotions.

2020 was the first full year of operation under a new partnership agreement between the OSDIA board and city.

Owen Sound provides support to the board, expertise and human resources to put on OSDIA events, attractions and promotions and undertakes beautification, maintenance and information technology with guidance, input and financing from the board, Fisher said in a report.