Dowdall heads back to Ottawa following 'Groundhog Day' election night
Conservative Terry Dowdall is headed back to Ottawa to represent the riding of Simcoe-Grey.
The incumbent received increased support from voters in the riding according to election results.
Dowdall heads back to Ottawa following 'Groundhog Day' election night
With all but one Simcoe-Grey poll reported Tuesday afternoon, Dowdall had received 33,734 votes and 47 per cent of ballots cast. That’s an uptick from the 32,812 votes and 43.5 per cent of ballots cast that made Dowdall the area’s MP for the first time in 2019. The former mayor of Essa Township and longtime Simcoe County councillor stepped into federal politics in Simcoe-Grey after Kellie Leitch decided not to run ahead of the 2019 election. Dowdall won a four-person conservative nomination race and was elected to the House of Commons a short time later.
On Tuesday he was happy about the result but still didn’t understand why an election was called in the first place, especially now as the House of Commons members will return with largely the same political landscape.
“It’s kind of like Groundhog Day,” Dowdall said. “The common theme throughout this campaign I heard was why are we having this election? The number one thing. People are frustrated . . . it doesn’t make sense and I don’t think there is a single leader that is happy with the results.”
Liberal party candidate Bren Munro finished second in Simcoe-Grey with 28 per cent of the votes, and a total of 19,721 votes. Both figures are shy of the party’s numbers in 2019.
NDP candidate Lucas Gilles courted 14 per cent of the votes cast in the riding, 9,684 votes, an increase from 2019 when the Green Party finished third locally.
People’s Party candidate Adam Minatel garnered seven per cent of the ballots, 5,374 votes, which edged out Green party candidate Nicholas Clayton who received four percent of the vote, or 2,797 votes. The People’s Party vote share increased by nearly five per cent in 2021 from 2019 with nearly 4,000 more ballots cast.
Finally, Christian Heritage Party candidate Ken Stouffer received 373 votes or one per cent of all votes cast in the riding.
Dowdall and his campaign team were returning congratulatory phone calls and putting away roadside signs Tuesday. He said he’s optimistic he’ll be able to advance issues of concern in his riding even while returning to Ottawa as a member of the official opposition with another Liberal minority government at the helm.
“We worked together during the pandemic. This was strictly – as far as I am concerned – the Liberals thinking there was an opportunity to get a majority government and going from there,” he said. “We’ll work together. I don’t think anybody wants another election.”
Dowdall said he’s going back to Ottawa to advance local issues such as the quality of life for Simcoe-Grey seniors, access to rural internet, and affordable housing. Housing-market hotbeds such as Collingwood, Wasaga Beach and The Blue Mountains are in the riding’s boundaries.
He also wants to advocate investing in local hospitals that he said both need some major improvements.
“We should invest more in Canada. That’s what I’m going to push for. We need to spend some money here because there are people here falling through the cracks right now and that was even seen before COVID,” Dowdall said.
More than 32,000 of the roughly 129,000 people who live in Simcoe-Grey voted in advanced polls ahead of the election.
Dowdall continues his nearly two-decade-long stint in public service. He previously served as mayor of the Township of Essa and deputy warden of Simcoe County.
He has served three terms on the board of directors for the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and is a local commercial property and small business owner.
Dowdall lives near New Lowell and is married with two daughters.
The Simcoe-Grey riding covers the communities of The Blue Mountains, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Springwater, Essa, New Tecumseth, and Adjala-Tosorontio. It also includes CFB Borden.