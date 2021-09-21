Dowdall heads back to Ottawa following 'Groundhog Day' election night

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The incumbent received increased support from voters in the riding according to election results.

With all but one Simcoe-Grey poll reported Tuesday afternoon, Dowdall had received 33,734 votes and 47 per cent of ballots cast. That’s an uptick from the 32,812 votes and 43.5 per cent of ballots cast that made Dowdall the area’s MP for the first time in 2019. The former mayor of Essa Township and longtime Simcoe County councillor stepped into federal politics in Simcoe-Grey after Kellie Leitch decided not to run ahead of the 2019 election. Dowdall won a four-person conservative nomination race and was elected to the House of Commons a short time later.

On Tuesday he was happy about the result but still didn’t understand why an election was called in the first place, especially now as the House of Commons members will return with largely the same political landscape.

“It’s kind of like Groundhog Day,” Dowdall said. “The common theme throughout this campaign I heard was why are we having this election? The number one thing. People are frustrated . . . it doesn’t make sense and I don’t think there is a single leader that is happy with the results.”

Liberal party candidate Bren Munro finished second in Simcoe-Grey with 28 per cent of the votes, and a total of 19,721 votes. Both figures are shy of the party’s numbers in 2019.

NDP candidate Lucas Gilles courted 14 per cent of the votes cast in the riding, 9,684 votes, an increase from 2019 when the Green Party finished third locally.