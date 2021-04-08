Downtown apartment fire contained to one room

Article content

An apartment fire early Thursday morning in downtown Owen Sound started when a hot water tank overheated, causing an estimated $40,000 in fire, smoke and water damage, city Fire Chief Doug Barfoot said.

The fire started in a third-floor apartment at 821 2nd Ave. E., above Terney’s Smoke Shop. Someone in a neighbouring apartment who heard a smoke alarm and saw smoke called 911 about 4:20 a.m. , Barfoot said.

The tank leaked and water entered a vacant apartment unit below and into the main-floor store. The tank malfunctioned and ignited some nearby clothing, he said. Firefighters contained the fire to one room. Barfoot believes the unit was vacant.