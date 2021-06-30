The Grey Bruce Health Unit has added a drive-through vaccination clinic at its headquarters in Owen Sound on Canada Day.

The clinic is to run Thursday at 101 17th St. E. by appointment only.

Drive-through vaccination clinic in Owen Sound on Canada Day

Appointments for the drive-through clinic can be made through the health unit’s local booking system that can be found at https://www1.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca/COVID-19/Vaccines/Book-Vaccine-Appointment

Under the local booking system link, select “Community” as the vaccine site, “Current eligible population” as target population, “Other priority population” as reason for immunization, “Other” as priority group you belong to. Then select “Choose date”, and select July 1, which will then show the available times.

A limited number of appointments are available, the health unit said in a news release.

The clinic is open to anyone who needs their first dose or is eligible for their second. For those age 18+ they can book 28 days after their first dose of an mRNA vaccine or eight weeks after their first dose of AstraZeneca. Youth can book their first doses at the drive-through clinic.

In a response to increased supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, the health unit is expanding existing clinics and adding new clinics. New pop-up clinics and last minute clinics will be added as resources permit, the release said.

The goal is to have everyone in Grey-Bruce vaccinated by the end of July, the release said.