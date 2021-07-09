Driver airlifted to London hospital following collision with cement truck in Owen Sound

A driver has been airlifted to Victoria Hospital in London after Emergency services responded to what police called a serious crash involving a cement truck Thursday morning in Owen Sound.

Article content

The collision, at 9th Avenue East and 16th Street just after 11 a.m. Thursday. involved a cement truck and a smaller white vehicle. The driver of the smaller vehicle was extricated from the car by emergency services and transported to the hospital in Owen Sound by paramedics before being airlifted by Ornge to the London hospital, police said in a media release.

Both vehicles came to a rest near the intersection, forcing the closure of the westbound left-hand turn lane on 16th Street East at the intersection near the LCBO.

Owen Sound Police closed 16th Street East between 9th Avenue East and 8th Avenue East while at the scene of the crash.

Members of the Owen Sound Police Service, along with their forensic identification officer and qualified collision investigator, worked to secure the scene while evidence could be gathered. The police thanked witnesses who assisted in the incident.

The Owen Sound Fire Department attended the scene as well Thursday.

The investigation was ongoing as of Friday morning, according to police.