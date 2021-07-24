Driver dies after collision on Highway 6/10 Friday morning
A driver involved in a two-car collision Friday on Highway 6/10 in Meaford died.
Grey Bruce OPP announced the fatality in a news release Friday night but so far hasn’t identified the victim. The collision was reported about 11:30 a.m., when police, paramedics and firefighters responded.
The driver was taken to hospital and was pronounced deceased there, the OPP announced in a news release.
The highway was to be closed for several hours while police investigated and traffic was rerouted.
