Driver in off road vehicle crash dies

The driver of an off-road vehicle in a crash in Chatsworth Township Saturday has died.

Steven Dunlop, 26, of Kettleby, Ont., was pronounced dead on Monday, the OPP said in a news release Tuesday.

The OPP, Grey County EMS and Chatsworth Fire Department were called to an off road vehicle collision on Moto Park Road at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, police said. Witnesses performed life-saving measures on the man, who was airlifted to hospital in London.

The OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management Team (TIME) is continuing to assist with the investigation, police said.

