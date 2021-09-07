Alison Horner Wright found out Monday evening the bus her two school-aged sons are to take to and from school would not be running on the first day back to class due to a driver shortage.

The Owen Sound mother, who works as a bookkeeper for a local restaurant franchise, had to scramble to rearrange her Tuesday work schedule so she could drive the Grade 5 and 7 students to East Ridge Community School before the morning bell and then pick them up at dismissal time.

Driver shortage forcing operators to cancel some local bus routes

“I had to make arrangements to be able to come into work late and leave early,” she said Tuesday.

“I’m going to lose work because I normally put my kids on the bus at 8:05 a.m. and they normally don’t get off the bus until 4:05 p.m. And I can’t drop them off at school until 8:40 and I have to pick them up at 3:10.”

Like all Grey-Bruce parents with children who ride the bus to school, Horner Wright has been advised to check school bus alerts daily to find out if her kids’ bus routes are operating.

The unknown is the most difficult part, she said.

“You can’t plan. It’s hard to tell your employer, ‘I might be late tomorrow, but I might not be,’ ” she said.

“I know my neighbour, her house is only a one-car family and I’m not sure how they’re going to manage. I’m able to drive my children to school, but I am experiencing having to change my whole work schedule around to do it.”

The Student Transportation Service Consortium of Grey Bruce, which co-ordinates bus transportation for both the Bluewater District and Bruce Grey Catholic District school boards, said the school bus industry in Ontario has been struggling with a driver shortage for at least the past five years.

The COVID-19 pandemic and its implications on the average demographic of school bus drivers, who are typically older people, has only made the situation worse for the 2021-22 school year.