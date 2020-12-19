Eight cases in Grey-Bruce on Saturday, new outbreak at Hanover home

Rob Gowan
Dec 19, 2020  •   •  3 minute read
The Grey Bruce Health Unit was reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Saturday, including an outbreak among staff at The Village Seniors Long-Term Care in Hanover.

The cases, recorded in the 24 hours prior to 3:30 p.m., include two residents of West Grey, two residents of Owen Sound and one case each in residents of Southgate, Saugeen Shores, South Bruce and Hanover.

The number of cases reported in health-care workers working in Grey-Bruce increased from 37 to 40 on Saturday.

Grey-Bruce Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Arra said late Saturday afternoon that the health unit has responded to the outbreak at the Hanover retirement residence immediately and all contacts that need to be notified have been.

Arra said that so far more than one staff member at the home have tested positive for the virus, and all individuals who require testing will be tested, including the residents of the home. There are a total of 54 residents in the home and 52 had already been swabbed by late Saturday, Arra said.

The health unit is working with the individuals and the home to identify others, both inside and outside the work environment, who may have been exposed and to determine their risk level.

Those identified as a contact to a confirmed case will be contacted by a public health case manager and those at risk of infection will be contacted within 24 hours of the investigation, the health unit said in a news release.

Anyone not contacted by the health unit is not considered at risk and doesn’t need to take any additional steps, including asymptomatic testing, the release said.

Since the pandemic began, there have now been 430 confirmed cases Grey-Bruce, of which 31 remain active. There were also six active probable cases, which are not lab confirmed, but are people who are symptomatic and are high-risk contacts of active cases.

A total of 376 people have recovered from the virus, while 23 cases have been referred to other health units. There were 203 high-risk contacts associated with active cases on Saturday.

Four of the confirmed cases from Grey-Bruce were hospitalized and there had yet to be a death attributed to the virus in Grey-Bruce.

Arra said that while there were eight new cases added to the total on Saturday, Grey-Bruce is averaging about three or four cases per day over the past week, which is lower than last week, which was lower than the week before that.

“The trend is stabilizing and going down I would say,” Arra said.

Aside from the home in Hanover, the only other outbreak at a long-term care or retirement home was at the Grey County-operated Lee Manor Long-Term Care Home, where a single staff member has tested positive for the virus. If there are no more cases at the home over the next four days that outbreak will be declared over.

There has yet to be an outbreak declared at a school or a daycare in Grey-Bruce.

In Ontario, 2,357 new cases were reported on Saturday, the fifth-straight day that more than 2,000 cases had been recorded in the province.

Toronto led the way with 665 new cases on Saturday, followed by Peel with 448, York Region with 174, Windsor-Essex with 170 and Niagara Region and Hamilton with 118 each.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Ontario rose by 27 on Saturday, while the number of people hospitalized with the disease increased by 18 to 895, including 256 people in ICUs and 146 on ventilators.