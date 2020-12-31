Eight new cases reported by health unit including first at Neyaashiinigmiing

Article content

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Thursday including the first case in Neyaashiinigmiing since the start of the pandemic.

An additional media release stated public health is working with the chief and council of the Chippewa’s of Nawash First Nation to make sure contact management is done in accordance with both federal and provincial law.

“Confidentiality at this time is critical,” the health unit said in the release. “In consultation from the chief, public health will be taking the lead on the case and contact management of this individual and will let you know if you are a close contact with someone who has COVID-19, based on a thorough risk assessment completed only by public health.”

Those not contacted by the health unit are not considered at risk and do not need to take any further action, the release said.

Two new cases were reported in the Blue Mountains and Southgate while West Grey, Meaford and Owen Sound each had a single case.