Eight new cases reported by health unit including first at Neyaashiinigmiing

The Sun Times
Dec 31, 2020  •   •  2 minute read
This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Thursday including the first case in Neyaashiinigmiing since the start of the pandemic.

An additional media release stated public health is working with the chief and council of the Chippewa’s of Nawash First Nation to make sure contact management is done in accordance with both federal and provincial law.

“Confidentiality at this time is critical,” the health unit said in the release. “In consultation from the chief, public health will be taking the lead on the case and contact management of this individual and will let you know if you are a close contact with someone who has COVID-19, based on a thorough risk assessment completed only by public health.”

Those not contacted by the health unit are not considered at risk and do not need to take any further action, the release said.

Two new cases were reported in the Blue Mountains and Southgate while West Grey, Meaford and Owen Sound each had a single case.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The new cases bring the region’s cumulative total to 491 with 33 active cases, 17 probable active cases and 142 high-risk contacts.

Two people with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized in the region. No local deaths have been linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

One outbreak remains active at Normanby Community School in Ayton. Two students tested positive for COVID-19 before the holiday break, and the health unit established transmission did occur at the school.

Of the 491 people in Grey-Bruce who have contracted COVID-19, 429 have recovered and 29 were referred to other health units.

Public health units throughout Ontario reported a new single-day record high again Thursday with a combined 3,328 cases added to the provincial total.

Hospitalizations also increased throughout the province. As of Thursday morning, 1,235 people with COVID-19 were being treated at hospitals including 337 people in intensive care and 210 on ventilators.

Fifty-six more people died with COVID-19 according to provincial data.

The new case total includes 888 new cases in Toronto, 431 in Peel, 418 in York Region, 257 in Windsor-Essex County, and 194 in Ottawa.

Hospitals are stretched thin with COVID patients taking up more and more beds.

Anthony Dale, president of the Ontario Hospital Association, tweeted Thursday that 21 per cent of occupied critical care beds in the province have a person with COVID-19 in them.

A new webpage has been created at the Grey Bruce Health Unit’s website that lists information with regard to COVID-19 vaccines.

The webpage details who will be vaccinated first, vaccine distribution protocols, timelines, and more.