Elliott plants 18,500 trees in 24 hours, breaking 2001 world record
Grey-Bruce’s Kilty Elliott says he left everything he had on a cut-block in northern Alberta while attempting to set a world record for the most trees planted in 24 hours.
“I was pretty broken the next day for sure,” the 23-year-old St. Mary’s High School graduate said in a telephone interview from British Columbia.
“Your back gets pretty sore in general just working nine, 10-hour days, but that day it took everything out of me. My back was sore, my legs were sore. I could barely stand up the next day because you’re just kind of running on adrenaline.”
Elliott began planting at 4:05 a.m. on July 18 and by 4:04 a.m. on July 19, he had planted 18,500 trees – easily breaking the previous world record of 15,170 trees set in 2001 by Kenny Chaplin.
However, Elliott’s friend Antoine Moses, who was also vying for the world record title that day, surpassed Elliott’s count by planting an astounding 23,060 trees on the same cut-block.
Elliott said he wasn’t disappointed – noting Moses was the favourite going in – but he already has his sights set on giving it another try.
“I think next year, I will attempt it again. This was a pretty new thing for a lot of people. We kind of just set it up as best we could. I had a team with five extra people and they were running me supplies all day – getting trees to me, water, food. So I’ll know a little better next time on some things I can do differently to make things go smoother,” he said.
Elliott was born in Fernie, B.C., where both of his parents had also worked as tree planters.
The family moved to Ontario when Elliott was a baby. He grew up in Dyer’s Bay and Owen Sound.
Elliott said he was working as a carpenter for his uncle on the Bruce Peninsula when one of his cousins found an advertisement seeking tree planters in rural B.C.
“I went out and I tried it and I was really good at it, so I haven’t really looked back since,” he said.
This is now his fourth season working for Summit Reforestation, a western Canadian company that has planted 631 million trees since 1981.
Last season, news broke on a popular reforestation forum about someone planting 10,000 trees in a day in Alberta. Elliott’s supervisor asked him if he would be willing to give that same challenge a shot.
Elliott said he jumped at the chance and ended up planting 10,000 trees in 14 hours.
“I knew that day that I could plant more trees if I had more time,” he said.
Elliott said he told his supervisor that and he was approached at the end of the season by the company’s owner, who was looking for ways to boost awareness about tree-planting. That’s when the world record attempt idea was born.
Summit Reforestation organized the event with another company, Blue Collar Silviculture, whose employee, 22-year-old Moses, was also planning to attempt to break the world record.
Elliott, Moses and their teams were flown by helicopter to a cut-block about 100 kilometres south of High Level, Alta.
They set up a small camp with tents and a generator and began their 24 hours of tree planting before sunrise the next morning.
Following Guinness World Records guidelines, the two men planted throughout the day and overnight, equipped with shovels and bags of seedlings. Their teams of five ensured they always had enough trees to plant as well as water, food and lighting from high-intensity lamps when needed.
The weather was ideal for planting, with overcast skies and temperatures ranging from 5 to 16 C. There was also light rain for about half the day.
Elliott and Moses planted a combined 41,560 trees, equivalent to what an average crew of 15 would plant in a day’s work.
Elliott said now that he’s attempted to set the world record, he has some strategies in mind to improve things for next year.
“In terms of the industry, I think that they’re planning on trying to make this an annual day where everyone pushes their personal best – not necessarily tries to attempt the world record, but attempts their personal best.”
He said he hopes the world record attempt will help spread the word about the need for more tree planters and that those kinds of jobs are out there.
“We’re in a state right now where there’s a lot of wildfires and a lot of our forests are being burned down,” Elliott said.
“There’s going to need to be a lot more tree planters out here in the next few years to make up for that and start replanting these forests.
“From what I’m hearing, forest fires are going to keep getting worse and worse. It’s my hope that more people will want to come out and plant trees.”
Elliott said he loves the job, noting he’s met some of the best people on cut-blocks.
“It’s hard work, but it’s rewarding in the aspect that it’s piece work, so essentially, whatever effort you’re willing to put in is what you’re going to take away from it financially,” he said.
“So for the type of person that enjoys pushing themselves at work to different levels each day, hitting different milestones and setting goals, this is a really, really good job.
“It’s kind of like a sport and I’ve always liked sports so it’s the perfect job for me; in this stage of my life.”