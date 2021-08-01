Elliott plants 18,500 trees in 24 hours, breaking 2001 world record

Grey-Bruce’s Kilty Elliott says he left everything he had on a cut-block in northern Alberta while attempting to set a world record for the most trees planted in 24 hours.

“I was pretty broken the next day for sure,” the 23-year-old St. Mary’s High School graduate said in a telephone interview from British Columbia.

“Your back gets pretty sore in general just working nine, 10-hour days, but that day it took everything out of me. My back was sore, my legs were sore. I could barely stand up the next day because you’re just kind of running on adrenaline.”

Elliott began planting at 4:05 a.m. on July 18 and by 4:04 a.m. on July 19, he had planted 18,500 trees – easily breaking the previous world record of 15,170 trees set in 2001 by Kenny Chaplin.

However, Elliott’s friend Antoine Moses, who was also vying for the world record title that day, surpassed Elliott’s count by planting an astounding 23,060 trees on the same cut-block.

Elliott said he wasn’t disappointed – noting Moses was the favourite going in – but he already has his sights set on giving it another try.

“I think next year, I will attempt it again. This was a pretty new thing for a lot of people. We kind of just set it up as best we could. I had a team with five extra people and they were running me supplies all day – getting trees to me, water, food. So I’ll know a little better next time on some things I can do differently to make things go smoother,” he said.

Elliott was born in Fernie, B.C., where both of his parents had also worked as tree planters.

The family moved to Ontario when Elliott was a baby. He grew up in Dyer’s Bay and Owen Sound.

Elliott said he was working as a carpenter for his uncle on the Bruce Peninsula when one of his cousins found an advertisement seeking tree planters in rural B.C.