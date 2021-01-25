Emergency landing on frozen lake ends well Sunday

Scott Dunn
Jan 25, 2021  •  1 hour ago  •  3 minute read
The pilot of this two-seater made an emergency landing on Lake Eugenia Sunday and walked back to shore virtually unharmed. (Photo by Lilla Seh-Taylor for The Sun Times/Postmedia Network)

A pilot made a bumpy emergency landing on snow-covered, frozen Lake Eugenia late Sunday morning and walked to shore virtually unharmed.

The 56-year-old was flying his homemade two-seater plane alone when his engine failed, Grey Bruce OPP Const. Rick Sadler said Monday in an interview.

Photos show the sleek white Van’s RV-7A plane, with a red, black and blue stripe, largely intact, with its nose dug into the snow-covered lake and broken parts under the aircraft.

Lake Eugenia residents Elmer Taylor and Lilla Seh-Taylor were home when they heard the plane pass overhead going east and then saw it come back low and fast towards the middle of the lake. The engine sounded “strange,” each said in an interview.

“He was still really going and he touched down and he went a bit, maybe a couple hundred yards and then it nosed in and there was a huge puff of snow went up and we couldn’t see anything for a little bit,” said Elmer Taylor, who used to fly Cessnas.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

He said he thought the plane’s wheels hit a slushy patch, which must have brought him to a sudden stop.

The couple skied out to the plane, as much as 500 metres from shore, in the middle of the lake which only recently completely froze over, Seh-Taylor said. The pilot was also met by two other lake residents on snowshoes and he walked to shore with them.

The plane will be “difficult to move because the ice isn’t real thick,” her husband said. The plane was still there Monday afternoon.

Taylor, who has lived at Lake Eugenia since 1949, said it was about 1959 when a plane in distress but with skis landed on the frozen lake. His father, a mechanic, helped get the plane running and it took off again.

In Sunday’s incident, the plane broke through the ice but didn’t go through it, Const. Sadler said. Police were notified at 1:33 p.m. Sunday.

The plane was flying from Kitchener to Collingwood when it lost engine power, Transportation Safety Board investigator Sebastien Lachapelle said.

The landing was made more difficult because the pilot had to touch down its wheels in what the pilot said was snow about one foot deep. He said the pilot, whom he did not name, was lucky to have landed without suffering injuries.

Lachapelle said he was still waiting for a full report from the pilot. The investigator did not attend the scene, on a manmade lake about 12 kilometres northeast of Flesherton.

He authorized the plane to be removed from the ice. The pilot planned to remove plane’s wing from the fuselage, allowing both to be towed to shore and driven on a flatbed or trailer to a Kitchener garage.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Grey Highlands Fire Chief Marty Wellwood and firefighters from two fire stations were called to the scene about 11:30 a.m. A side-by-side all-terrain vehicle was on hand to bring people from the plane to shore if needed.

But the pilot was already on foot headed to shore. When he got there, firefighters helped him up to see paramedics who were waiting. He had a minor hand injury.

Wellwood said the pilot said he is an airplane mechanic from the Kitchener area. The front landing gear was broken off the plane, he was told. The pilot told him when he experienced mechanical issues he remembered passing over Lake Eugenia.

“And he thought it would be best to try to land before the issues became more serious.”

“Where he originally landed he did break through the ice, when he first touched down,” he said. “Some areas could have thin ice and some areas could have really, really thick ice.”