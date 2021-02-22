Employers looking to fill 1,500+ positions at virtual job fair

Article content

It took just over a week for area employers to snatch up all 125 “virtual booths” available for next month’s online Grey Bruce Regional Job Fair.

The 125 employers will be looking to fill a combined 800 full-time, 250 part-time and 400 seasonal positions during the March 10 event, according to Jacinda Rudolph, economic development officer with Grey County.

“We surveyed employers in November, so we knew there was significant interest in moving forward with a virtual job fair. That said, I don’t think any of us expected to fill up so quickly. It goes to show there are a lot of opportunities out there,” she said Monday.

The registered employers are from throughout Grey-Bruce and represent a “wide variety of industries,” Rudolph said, with the most popular being hospitality and tourism, construction and trades, retail, health care and manufacturing.

“The pandemic has impacted businesses in many ways and despite all the challenges, employers continue looking to fill a number of positions,” she said.