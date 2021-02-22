Employers looking to fill 1,500+ positions at virtual job fair
It took just over a week for area employers to snatch up all 125 “virtual booths” available for next month’s online Grey Bruce Regional Job Fair.
The 125 employers will be looking to fill a combined 800 full-time, 250 part-time and 400 seasonal positions during the March 10 event, according to Jacinda Rudolph, economic development officer with Grey County.
“We surveyed employers in November, so we knew there was significant interest in moving forward with a virtual job fair. That said, I don’t think any of us expected to fill up so quickly. It goes to show there are a lot of opportunities out there,” she said Monday.
The registered employers are from throughout Grey-Bruce and represent a “wide variety of industries,” Rudolph said, with the most popular being hospitality and tourism, construction and trades, retail, health care and manufacturing.
“The pandemic has impacted businesses in many ways and despite all the challenges, employers continue looking to fill a number of positions,” she said.
Some of the employers include MacLean Engineering, Chapman’s Ice Cream, Grey Bruce Health Services, The Miller Group, the Bluewater District School Board, Bruce Power and Scandinave Spa.
The job fair is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
It’s being held virtually via the career fair platform Brazen due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, which currently in Grey-Bruce limit the number of people who can gather for an organized public event at a staffed facility at 50 indoors.
Registration opened Feb. 10 for employers, who were able to reserve a virtual job fair booth at no cost thanks to sponsorships received for the event.
Job seekers have until March 5 to register.
Candidates can upload their resume to an online profile and include their skills, educational background and work experience.
On job fair day, the online platform will connect job seekers with employers via one-on-one text and video chat capabilities.
A job fair has been held each winter in Owen Sound since 2014 when the city and YMCA Employment Services organized an event at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.
Grey County became an organizer in 2016 and the job fair has grown each year since – both in the number of booths and job seekers.
Now known as the region’s largest job fair, the event attracted 1,000 job seekers and 100 employers to the Lumley-Bayshore last year.
Rudolph said this year’s virtual event is a partnership between Grey County, Bruce County, Owen Sound, YMCA Employment Services, VPI Solutions, the Four County Labour Market Planning Board, Georgian College and the Grey Bruce Local Immigration Partnership.
Communitech, Digital Main Street, FedDev and Regional Tourism Marketing Organization 7 are sponsors.
Job seekers can register for the job fair at grey.ca.