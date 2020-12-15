Expensive snowmobile stolen off back of pickup

Article content
South Bruce OPP has called on the public to help find a stolen $29,000 snowmobile.
The purple and white Polaris Assault 850 snowmobile was taken from the bed of a pickup truck parked on Absalom Street in Mildmay. Police said it was taken between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a theft reported later that morning.
It does not have a licence plate attached, but the serial number is on file with police, a police news release said.
South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or leave anonymous tips with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca.