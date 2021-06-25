Extra funding for hospitals received by grateful CEOs

Article content

Fresh cash from the province will help meet growing health-care demands as the pandemic threat wanes, said Gary Sims, Grey Bruce Health Services president and CEO.

GBHS is getting an additional $4,708,500, a 3.2 per cent increase over 2020/21 government funding, a news release from Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker said.

“We have seen increasing costs in several areas, including costs for oncology medication and other pharmaceuticals,” Sims said by e-mail Friday.

“Like hospitals across the province, we are also expecting to see an increase in demand for services from more acutely ill patients, particularly those patients whose tests and procedures had been delayed due to the pandemic.”

The money will help fund “new strategies to bolster our human resource pressures in hard to fill positions, such as operating room nurses, ICU and emergency department nursing roles,” Sims said.