Family escapes house fire around midnight Friday

Scott Dunn
Feb 06, 2021  •  2 hours ago  •  2 minute read
Troy Nadjiwon returned Saturday morning to his home at 391 7th Ave. E. to retrieve valuables after a midnight fire forced him and his young family out Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 in Owen Sound, Ont. (Scott Dunn/The Sun Times/Postmedia Network)

A young Owen Sound family was alerted to a late-night fire in their house by their dog and all got out safely Friday.

Troy Nadjiwon was gaming while wearing a headset when his dog Lexi’s whining persuaded him to see what was the matter. He’s already let her out so at first he wasn’t too concerned, he said outside his home Saturday morning.

“She started whining more and letting me know . . . do something, basically. So I got up and went to the garage and there was just smoke billowing out of the door that I opened into the garage.” He could hear crackling.

He closed the door and got his girlfriend and their two children, aged three months and 1 1/2 years, and the dog out the front door. Almost immediately, a neighbour a few doors down took them in, and gave Nadjiwon a hat, boots and coat. In the rush he didn’t catch his name.

Nadjiwon left them at his neighbour’s and returned to watch his home burn. They’re all staying with his girlfriend’s parents for now. “We’ll go day by day, see what happens.”

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The call came in about 11:54 p.m. and 11 city firefighters attended the fire at 391 7th Ave. E., said Capt. Wayne Flood, who read from a report Saturday morning at the city fire hall. Police and paramedics also responded.

The report was of a garage on fire and when firefighters arrived they were “met with heavy fire in the garage, the attic of the garage as well as the attic of the house.”

The garage and attic of this house burned in a fire at 391 7th Ave. E. on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 in Owen Sound, Ont. (Scott Dunn/The Sun Times/Postmedia Network)

Fire was contained to the area of origin, the garage and the attic, Flood said. He did not know the specific cause of the fire, which is still under investigation. There was also lots of smoke and water damage inside the house.

The fire is not considered suspicious at this time, Flood said. The last firefighters left the scene at 4:30 a.m.

Nadjiwon said firefighters suspect a potential electrical problem caused the fire. It burned the roof off the attached garage and damaged the attic of the home. “I think it’s pretty much done,” Nadjiwon said.

Workers were at the home Saturday morning to purge the water lines and see if they could run power to it to keep the house heated, he said. He was getting valuables out of the house.

He’s a Hydro One power line technician and is supposed to return to work Monday, after some time off. He said his house is insured.