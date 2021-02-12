Family flees house fire with just clothes they were wearing

A family of four got out of their Paisley home unharmed as it burned late Thursday morning.

The fire was discovered after power went out in the brick, 1 1/2 story house at 547 Queen S. N., acting Paisley Fire Department Chief Dave Teeple said Friday.

When resetting the breaker didn’t work, a member of the household went outside and saw smoke. The family left immediately, with only the clothes they were wearing, Teeple said.

They remained at a neighbours’ before spending the night at a motel in Port Elgin. Victim Services Bruce Grey Perth offered assistance.

Smoke was seen from the fire hall, a block and a half from the fire scene, on the village’s main street. Firefighters got the call at 11:40 a.m. and when firefighters arrived, fire was burning through the home’s roof.

Police reported no one was inside and so firefighters attacked the flames from the outside defensively, before moving into the home after approximately an hour to finish putting the fire out, Teeple said. They drew water from a municipal hydrant on the property. Neighbouring residences weren’t damaged.