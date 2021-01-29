Family, friends mourn young women who died in QEW crash

Article content

Two friends who died in a crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Burlington early Tuesday morning are being remembered by family and friends locally for their smiles and how they cared for others.

Courtney Duguay, 24, of Owen Sound and Ceara Publuske, 23, of Kitchener were both pronounced dead at the scene of the four-vehicle crash that occurred around 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Agella Kodopulos, a friend of Duguay’s, said Thursday that her friend would show all the love she could to everyone she met.

“She used to work as a cashier at Food Basics back in Owen Sound, and every single person she would talk to, she would be heartfelt and make sure their day was going good,” Kodopulos said via Messenger.

“She believed that every day she was growing, evolving, and learning new things about herself and life. She never stopped being happy and wanting to spread joy.”

The two became friends a couple of years ago after Duguay would compliment her while she worked as a tattoo artist. They began hanging out soon after. Kodopulos gave Duguay a tattoo of a phoenix that said “the sun will rise” in Kodopulos’ writing and “and my soul will heal” in Duguay’s writing.