Federal funding for new water plant at Neyaashiinigmiing
Article content
Neyaashiinigmiing will be receiving nearly $60 million in federal funding for a new water treatment plant that the band says will bring safe drinking water to Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation.
Advertisement
Article content
And down the road, there are high hopes of establishing a First Nations water operator training centre at Neyaashiinigmiing, Nawash Chief Greg Nadjiwon said Friday in an interview.
Federal funding for new water plant at Neyaashiinigmiing Back to video
The Cape Croker Public Water System has been under a boil water advisory since January 2019, information on Indigenous Services Canada’s website says. There are 751 people, 264 homes and 20 community buildings on the reserve.
“If you talk to our water manager, we should have probably been on a boil water advisory way before that,” Nadjiwon said, adding the manager “brought a lot of things to light.
“It’s treated but you never have that 100 per cent assurance that the water going out is potable.”
Nadjiwon is among many on the reserve who fill containers of spring water for drinking at home, he said. Those springs are tested, he said, but there’s always a risk of contamination.
He said the new plant, which won’t be built for two years, will connect about 90 per cent of the community to the new system. The project has been in the works for almost six years, he said. Ground will be broken this year. “It’s all looking very good.”
The new plant will replace the current treatment plant, which can’t always be relied on to adequately treat water drawn from Georgian Bay, said water manager Fred Dubeau. The new plant will be state of the art, with filtration, UV light disinfection and a big clear well beneath the water plant to hold water from the bay, he said.
The current plant has no clear well in which to chlorinate the water and hold it to ensure disinfection. Currently, water is pumped through the plant and directly into the distribution system. Some filtering equipment it uses was obsolete when installed, as was the plant layout, Dubeau said.
Advertisement
Article content
The existing distribution system leaks and some work will be done to help contain those problems, by installing new and additional check valves to isolate areas where leaks are discovered, Nadjiwon said.
Indeed, 70 per cent of the treated water is lost to leaks, mostly where service lines draw from a water main, Dubeau said. Repairs to the service lines have uncovered “farm-grade (pipes) to garden hose” in places.
All service connections will be replaced, some water main pipe will be replaced and additional mains will be added as part of this project, Dubeau said.
The new plant will provide more water pressure, a boon for fire protection, and will offer greater capacity for future development, Nadjiwon said. Until then, the boil water advisory will remain for a couple more years.
The band hauls treated water to 26 customers, who store their water in cisterns. This is considered non-potable water though, which requires boiling to drink. Twelve users will remain on cisterns after the new plant and distribution upgrades, Dubeau said.
The current water treatment plant does not meet Ontario’s standards for drinking water systems in place since the Walkerton E. coli water disaster — and legally it doesn’t have to because the reserve’s plant fall under lesser federal guidelines. Dubeau considers Ontario’s Safe Drinking Water Act to be the standard to meet.
He’d like to establish a training centre for all First Nations water operators, where they’d come to learn and recertify, like was established in Walkerton after the disaster in 2000.
Advertisement
Article content
“We’re going to try and make it happen,” Dubeau said, though federal funding is needed. He added that a “big corporation” would like to help establish such a centre.
Nadjiwon said council has a “goal and a target” to create a First Nations water operator training centre.
“One of the major hurdles in First Nation communities is the need to have trained and competent operators. It is extremely important to have operators that know the plant and distribution inside and out . . . .”
The water plant/distribution project was approved in 2019 and $24 million was earmarked for design and construction costs, information posted on the First Nation’s website on July 5 said.
Huge cost increases were identified in a federal review of the project, which were due to “design requirements and construction industry pressures beyond our control,” the band’s post says.
ISC then committed to providing an additional $35 million, bringing the federal total to $59.07 million, while the band’s share will be $700,000, which the ISC confirmed to the band in a July 2 letter.
“Negotiating a capital investment of $59.8M is a great success for CNUFN (Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation). With this investment, the great majority of Neyaashiinigmiing residents will finally have access to safe, potable water, a right taken for granted in most communities in Canada,” the band post said.