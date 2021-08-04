Fire at Neyaashiinigmiing destroys home constructed by Habitat for Humanity

A home originally constructed by Habitat for Humanity has burned down at Neyaashiinigmiing.

Chippewas of Nawash Fire Department Chief Nick Saunders said the cause of the fire at the Kaikaiknong Crescent home was under investigation and undetermined Wednesday afternoon.

He said the fire department responded to a fire at approximately 1:54 a.m., Tuesday.

The structure is a complete loss and Saunders estimated the damage at $250,000.

A young adult male was the only occupant of the home at the time of the fire according to the fire department and a family member.

Amethyst LaValley is one of nine LaValley children. She said Wednesday her father was in the Wiarton hospital at the time of the fire and her youngest sibling said he spotted the blaze from outside the home and rushed to let the dogs out.

The home was recently occupied by just the father and son and their four pets before the father was admitted to the hospital.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the blaze, and the family’s two dogs and two cats got out safely.

“We’re really great grateful for that. If you’re going to have a house fire – it’s just stuff. As long as everybody makes it out alive,” LaValley said.

She thinks the fire may have started in the kitchen.

LaValley said her father is expected to be released from the hospital in a week or two. A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family financially and help replace the necessities lost in the fire. As of Wednesday afternoon, $1,760 of the target $5,000 was raised.

LaValley said the family is now planning where her brother and father will stay. One of their cats ran into the bush after the fire, so family members are looking for their pet as well.