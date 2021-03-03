Fire crews battle blaze next to gas station near downtown Meaford

A haze of smoke covered downtown Meaford Wednesday afternoon as fire crews battled a blaze in a building next to a Sykes Street North gas station.

Smoke billowed out of the large corrugated metal and cinder-block structure and flames flickered from the windows as firefighters from the Meaford Fire Department doused the building inside and out.

There were no injuries reported to building occupants or firefighters, but two dogs died as a result of the fire, officials say.

The Ontario Provincial Police blocked Sykes Street North (Highway 26) between Cook Street and Grandview Drive and redirected traffic away from the scene.

Police and fire crews responded to the fire just before 1 p.m. Approximately 50 members of the Meaford Fire Department attended as well as additional support from the Inter Township Fire Department and Grey County Paramedics.

Nine fire trucks in all were used to fight the fire.