Fire crews battle blaze next to gas station near downtown Meaford
A haze of smoke covered downtown Meaford Wednesday afternoon as fire crews battled a blaze in a building next to a Sykes Street North gas station.
Smoke billowed out of the large corrugated metal and cinder-block structure and flames flickered from the windows as firefighters from the Meaford Fire Department doused the building inside and out.
There were no injuries reported to building occupants or firefighters, but two dogs died as a result of the fire, officials say.
The Ontario Provincial Police blocked Sykes Street North (Highway 26) between Cook Street and Grandview Drive and redirected traffic away from the scene.
Police and fire crews responded to the fire just before 1 p.m. Approximately 50 members of the Meaford Fire Department attended as well as additional support from the Inter Township Fire Department and Grey County Paramedics.
Nine fire trucks in all were used to fight the fire.
The building burned just metres away from an Ultramar gas station. The wind pushed the smoke in the opposite direction of the gas pumps and a large propane tank.
Meaford Fire Chief Courtney Allen said a decision was made to close the business and activate an emergency shutdown of the gas pumps while firefighters were at the scene.
Several onlookers gathered to watch the structure burn while others caught outside walking their dogs covered their faces from the acrid-smelling smoke.
Allen said he expected the road to reopen Wednesday evening as crews remained on scene after 5 p.m. to watch for hot-spots and clean up the area.
The fire was the second large blaze in just three days for the Meaford Fire Department.
On Monday, fire crews worked through the night with The Blue Mountains Fire Department to put out a fire east of town on Highway 26. A barn, workshop and several vehicles burned on a property near Christie Beach Road.
Close to 50 firefighters from both the Meaford and The Blue Mountains fire departments battled the blaze enduring a driving wind and frigid -15 C cold.
No injuries were reported in that fire either.